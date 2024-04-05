Michael "The Mercenary" Hill appreciation thread

You might be asking yourself "who da foook is that guy", and in normal circumstance I would respond by calling you a noob, but even I had to look this guys name up because I knew OF him but didn't know who it was.11 wins and 8 losses, appeared on the Ultimate fighter, won a couple of fights but never got a UFC contract.So what makes this guy so special? Well it's his unique diplomatic skills.Some of you older heads will remember the infamous "let me bang bro" incident on a random TUF season about a decade ago, and Julian Lane gets all the recognition for that cringe fest, but what never gets mentioned is the supporting role Michael Hill plays in that sequence.As Lane's voice almost cracks into tears while repeatedly asking to be granted permission to bang, it's Michael Hill's calm voice of reason that defuses the situation by responding with "I am... I do, I DO.... I do let you bang".Then when Lane insist he "let him bang again", Hill's genius is on display once again as he reassures him "I will let you bang". At this point Lane is in tears but he's clearly feeling less aggressive and much more open to to TLC and he utters "you'll let me bang?", he is once again reassured "I'm letting you bang", as he gives him a bro hug and dismantles the threat.We all need a friend like Michael Hill, we all know a guy, you know the type of friend who will be the voice of reason in even the most difficult and out of control situations.We all appreciate the unintentional comedy and genius of Julian Lane for this incident, but Michael Hill has mostly been forgotten... but not by me. His contribution to this timeless classic can not be overstated.Once his MMA career is over this man has a bright future in perhaps being a mental therapist to the fighters or violent youth in general or something along those lines, his raw natural talent should not be ignored.