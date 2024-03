All 3 are unlikely.



Not Ian Garry. The guy looks so shaky anytime he can’t just point fight and circle, or his gameplan goes to crap. He copies other people’s homework when making a gameplan, so probably won’t work against Leon or Shavkat.



If JDM can stop jumping gillys like Poirier he may have a good chance, but Shavkat would probably maul him in the clinch and wrestling.



Michael Page could possibly catch Leon or Shavkat, but that’s about it. He basically has the punchers/kickers chance.