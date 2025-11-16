Michael Morales vs. Islam Makhachev - Who wins?

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    29
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,389
Reaction score
57,752
This is possible next fight for both of these fellas.

Who takes it in your opinion?

I think Islam will just take him down after a flurry of punches by Morales and than Islam finishes him submission in the first round.

Michael_Morales._QUITO%2C_27_DE_MAYO_DEL_2025_%28cropped%29.jpg


Islam_Makhachev_2022_UFC_belt_%28cropped%29.png
 
Morales is the toughest fight for Mak due yo his sheer size. Shavat is tough but really the bedt match up for Mak was Brady and Morales just dominated him .
 
real fight for the fans anyway is Morales vs Prates much rather see that. Hope they give shot to Usman
 
Some soyboy with pink hair and neck tats?

I hope Islam beats the gay out of him.
 
I'm going to say Morales because he has a grappling background and can spark him on the feet. Islam is more polished at this point but I suspect they won't be fighting right away
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Morales vs Prates, one must be killed.
Replies
17
Views
1K
Xoleth
Xoleth
B
Do you guys really think Islam has something for Morales?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
986
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
fries in the bag
Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
2K
Angelassassin53
Angelassassin53
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev - Who wins?
Replies
3
Views
491
sfer1
sfer1
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 10pm ET
166 167 168
Replies
3K
Views
41K
Someone88
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,045
Messages
58,477,915
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top