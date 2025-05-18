Media Michael Morales TKO Gilbert Burns GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
12,007
Reaction score
51,360
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


 
Morales made Burns look like he had no business in there with him
 
Imagine watching a garbage card for 3 hours to watch a 3 minute main event fight.
Thanks for the gifs so i didn't have to watch this garbage card.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Imagine watching a garbage card for 3 hours to watch a 3 minute main event fight.
Thanks for the gifs so i didn't have to watch this garbage card.
Click to expand...
The card was pretty fun overall. 7 finishes 4 decisions. Much better than a lot of Apex cards.
 
Yeah it was pretty lopsided. Morales has power at that weight class and looks like he could fight as a mw as far as his size. He did that a few fights ago same thing he hurt the dude and was relentless and wouldn’t let up and got the gnp stoppage. Same thing in this burns fight had him hurt and went bazurk in striking and wouldn’t let up and forced the stoppage. Good fight iq and awareness. He should fight someone in the top 5-7 range next but I do t know if any of those guys want to challenge him as it’s almost a lose lose situation for them. Dangerous young guy coming up who is a bit behind them in rankings. I think him and Gary would be fun and because of the power and finishing ability I might have to favor morales in that one. But Gary is obviously no slouch.
 
mideastbeast said:
The card was pretty fun overall. 7 finishes 4 decisions. Much better than a lot of Apex cards.
Click to expand...
Were the 7 finishes on the main card, or the prelims. Finishes or not, my dick doesn't get hard watching nobodys.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Imagine watching a garbage card for 3 hours to watch a 3 minute main event fight.
Thanks for the gifs so i didn't have to watch this garbage card.
Click to expand...
Morales looks like he might be something special for thst division. WW has a lot of talent now and at this point you could argue it’s just behind lw as far how deep it is.
 
Anybody wanna are a side bet that burns drops to 155 to revive career
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Were the 7 finishes on the main card, or the prelims. Finishes or not, my dick doesn't get hard watching nobodys.
Click to expand...
Mostly prelims but I have no life so it was fun for me. HyunSung Park and Yadier Del Valle are going to be a problem in the near future so they won't be nobodys soon.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
If you werent a 2020 double yellow belt i might take you serious. But Burns ain't making 155, lol.
Click to expand...
Exact too old at this point to go through that weight cut. Morales looks like he could fight at mw the size looked pretty significant. Had the power of a mw too. I just think at this point It was a bad matchup for burns. The feeding the old lion to the young lion thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 114: 5.17 9pm ET Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales
Replies
0
Views
46
helax
helax
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Burns vs Morales
Replies
4
Views
39
surgeyou1
surgeyou1
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN+ 114: 5.17 9pm ET Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales *Total Rounds*
Replies
1
Views
53
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 256 - Burns vs. Morales Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 5/17 at 4pm ET
80 81 82
Replies
2K
Views
12K
rorschach51
rorschach51

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,935
Messages
57,312,591
Members
175,635
Latest member
Kadooshi

Share this page

Back
Top