Yeah it was pretty lopsided. Morales has power at that weight class and looks like he could fight as a mw as far as his size. He did that a few fights ago same thing he hurt the dude and was relentless and wouldn’t let up and got the gnp stoppage. Same thing in this burns fight had him hurt and went bazurk in striking and wouldn’t let up and forced the stoppage. Good fight iq and awareness. He should fight someone in the top 5-7 range next but I do t know if any of those guys want to challenge him as it’s almost a lose lose situation for them. Dangerous young guy coming up who is a bit behind them in rankings. I think him and Gary would be fun and because of the power and finishing ability I might have to favor morales in that one. But Gary is obviously no slouch.