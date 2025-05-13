Michael Morales: Get in the hype train NOW

Morales fights nº8 ranked Burns this saturday. Along with Buckley he seems to be the most physically gifted WW in the top 15 and is still only 25 and undefeated. Why is there no hype??



If he wins convincingly like he is expected to, he can't be ignored anymore. If any 25yo American got into the top 15 by k.oing a veteran like Magny the hype train would be full already. 29 yo No Bickal decisioned an unathletic Jiu Jitsu guy and had people talking about him every fucking day like he is the next big thing after sliced bread.





Who is getting in the train now before he possibly gets embarassed by Burns? Who is risking looking like a fool when he gets leg-locked on saturday?

I'm at the front of the train and will die on impact when it crashes. Who's with me?