Michael Morales Future champ?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,949
- Reaction score
- 3,940
Brady is good but Morales striking was beautiful. I think Morales is the best welterweight tonight.
Give him the title fight next
Give him the title fight next
Congrats!Biggest bet for me of the night. Crazy he was a dog. Even though Brady is good, he was TKOed by Belal lol. Morales got next level power at WW
I agree, Garry is a tough matchup for any striker.I think Ian Garry could take him.
he could be a long reigning one too. not only is he a physical beast... he has striking and IQ
I agree, Garry is a tough matchup for any striker.
Before the fight I had brady winning because I think Brady is good enough to be fighting either main event fighter and making it a tossup. But WOW, I'm fully on the the Morales train now. Honestly, I can see him bringing down Khamzat after a few fights at 170Glad people are saying this finally. I thought it was obvious after Burns, but cool now people recognize it.