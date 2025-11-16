Michael Morales Future champ?

he could be a long reigning one too. not only is he a physical beast... he has striking and IQ
 
humdizzle said:
he could be a long reigning one too. not only is he a physical beast... he has striking and IQ
His striking is pretty sloppy and reliant on his speed and power. His offensive grappling hasn't wowed me relative to his accolades, size and athleticism but the kids really talented and this was his coming out party. Another guy ive been talking about for a couple years.
 
Was nice seeing Brady get beat down.

Yeah Moraes looks like the champ. Nganou of 170. Gigantic.

Brady is a Schlumpf.
 
Similar to Prates in punching power how he can just make contact and wobble everyone. Welterweight is a shark tank right now.
 
Brady is packing too much muscle and is too bulky and slow for the weight class. Morales is huge.
 
Glad people are saying this finally. I thought it was obvious after Burns, but cool now people recognize it.
 
I'll write what I posted in the pbp thread


Morales is a great up and coming prospect but I observed that his striking form is loopy and needs refining, kinda reminded me of Ovince st preuxs style aesthetically. But hey who am I to say, it's working so good for him. He brings it.
 
Tweak896 said:
Glad people are saying this finally. I thought it was obvious after Burns, but cool now people recognize it.
Before the fight I had brady winning because I think Brady is good enough to be fighting either main event fighter and making it a tossup. But WOW, I'm fully on the the Morales train now. Honestly, I can see him bringing down Khamzat after a few fights at 170
 
I am afraid that he isn't fully matured. If he loses, i hope he learns and comes back.
 
The first person that can either withstand his power or is good enough in the pocket to avoid it will knock him out with a counter. He’s all offense, no defense. But with the physicality he has over most welterweights, it will still be hard to find someone who can do it.
 
