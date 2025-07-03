Michael Madsen Dead At 67

Pittie Petey
Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Actor, Dies at 67
He also made the ‘Kill Bill' films, ‘The Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ with Quentin Tarentino.
www.hollywoodreporter.com
Michael Madsen, the rough-and-tumble actor best known for his work in the Quentin Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, died Thursday morning. He was 67.
Madsen was found unresponsive by deputies responding to a 911 call at his Malibu home and pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.
Madsen’s big screen body of work included WarGames (1983), The Natural (1984), The Doors (1991), Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993), Species (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), Die Another Day (2002), Sin City (2005) and Scary Movie 4 (2006).
He has 346 acting credits in IMDb in a career that began in the 1980s.