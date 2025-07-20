  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Michael Johnson

P

PJDon

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Aug 3, 2013
Messages
167
Reaction score
145
Just me or does his speech sound a little slurred in the promos tonight?
 
Don't forget that he once scored a knock down on Khanib, or am I imagining that?
 
Insane hand speed. Capable of best and worst. Happy he mad it happen today.
 
Last edited:
He has a bit of a lisp. I've often wondered if he's a bit punchy (especially with his fight outcomes) but he still seems like he's on the better side of things 🤷🏽‍♂️😵‍💫
<WhatIsThis>
 
I wonder what Mike is gonna have for his celebration dinner. I hear he enjoys whole foods.

Seriously though, Mike has always had it in him to have really good showings....inconsistent...but his speed has murked some really good fighters. I'll never forget when he KO'd Gleison Tibeau back when Tibeau sucked on a testosterone gland for breakfast and washed it down with a horse meat smoothie.
 
Last edited:
He got like 40 fights.
Lost half of 'em.

Ain't killed a motherfucker yet
 

