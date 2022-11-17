AL-Tappo McSnappo
Another BS win of his
I don't think this guy deserves a TS, he has to fight Dustin for that right, he couldn't even finish the ghost of Tony.
Dariush is first round chandler compared to belall.Dariush and Belal are such bland and boring wrestle boxers to me, I usually doze off during their fights.
Tony broke his arm in the first round and Dustin fought dumbJohnson beat Tony, Poirier, and Edson too.
Dariush and Belal are such bland and boring wrestle boxers to me, I usually doze off during their fights.
Nearly beat Khabib too. That punch could have folded KhabibJohnson definitely won the first 2 rounds vs Dariush. He was awesome his prime. From the Lauzon fight to the Gaethje fight he was capable of beating anyone not named Khabib.
Well his arm broke because MJ kicked the fuck out of it so its not really a valid excuse and Dustin fought how he always fought back then. MJ is just a legitimately dangerous striker. Hands are crazy fast
Correction; MJ broke Tony's arm. Tony did not break his own arm and taking damage losses fights.I am sure that is what you meant to say.
Usually fighters don't intentionally break guys arms
Never watched a Rhonda fight ?Usually fighters don’t intentionally break guys arms