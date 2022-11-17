People go on about how much better LW is now than when Khabib was on top. There are def more well rounded fighters and grappling threats at the top of the division now that there wasn't back then. There are top LWs right now who are tougher H2H matchups for Khabib himself than there were in his time. But the level of striking overall at LW now is def a lot worse than Khabib's time too.Also if Benny becomes champ that would really hurt the argument of this era of LW being "much" better at the top. Benny is much the same fighter he was back then. Watch Benny's fight against Ferreira back in 2014 then the rematch in 2021. VIRTUALLY IDENTICAL performances. Benny has been with the same coach and team the whole time too with Cordeiro and Kings for 8 years now so not like he switched camps and had a resurgence like when RDA went to Kings or Charles with Chute Boxe. A shot 38yo RDA is still arguably a top 5 LW too.Back then Benny was getting put out stiff by prime Edson and robbed prime Michael 2 Khabib wins which get discredited these days.