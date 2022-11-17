Rewatch Michael Johnson Beneil Dariush, what a robbery !

Black Belt

Another BS win of his


I don't think this guy deserves a TS, he has to fight Dustin for that right, he couldn't even finish the ghost of Tony.
 
The Johnson fight is one thing, but Magomedov?

8155c42555307341e1edc088916b832c.png


Furthermore, the Michael Johnson fight was in August of 2015, long removed from his current eight-fight win streak. Trying to tear down his case for a title shot based on that, even it had been properly scored as a loss, is hilariously misguided.
 
People go on about how much better LW is now than when Khabib was on top. There are def more well rounded fighters and grappling threats at the top of the division now that there wasn't back then. There are top LWs right now who are tougher H2H matchups for Khabib himself than there were in his time. But the level of striking overall at LW now is def a lot worse than Khabib's time too.

Also if Benny becomes champ that would really hurt the argument of this era of LW being "much" better at the top. Benny is much the same fighter he was back then. Watch Benny's fight against Ferreira back in 2014 then the rematch in 2021. VIRTUALLY IDENTICAL performances. Benny has been with the same coach and team the whole time too with Cordeiro and Kings for 8 years now so not like he switched camps and had a resurgence like when RDA went to Kings or Charles with Chute Boxe. A shot 38yo RDA is still arguably a top 5 LW too.

Back then Benny was getting put out stiff by prime Edson and robbed prime Michael 2 Khabib wins which get discredited these days.

upload_2022-11-17_23-59-5.png
 
He absolutely beat Rashid and Tony. The MJ fight should've gone the other way but it is ancient history now
 
Dariush and Belal are such bland and boring wrestle boxers to me, I usually doze off during their fights.
 
Sure he does, he's won like 8? straight fights in the UFC LW division which is arguably the most stacked. Johnson was a dangerous opponent to beat back then. He went to the judges and got the nod. Dustin got knocked out by Johnson if you want to bring back old fights. That being said, I would not be against Poirier vs Dustin for the title next.
 
JoeRowe said:
Johnson definitely won the first 2 rounds vs Dariush. He was awesome his prime. From the Lauzon fight to the Gaethje fight he was capable of beating anyone not named Khabib.
Click to expand...
Nearly beat Khabib too. That punch could have folded Khabib
 
Izzysexboyfriend said:
Tony broke his arm in the first round and Dustin fought dumb
Click to expand...
Well his arm broke because MJ kicked the fuck out of it so its not really a valid excuse and Dustin fought how he always fought back then. MJ is just a legitimately dangerous striker. Hands are crazy fast
 
