Media Michael Jai White says Bisping destroyed him in sparring

Just imagine what Mike Platinum 2% Black Perry would do to him
 
With a better conditionning, Jai White would have undoubtedly beat him.
 
Mjw would have been like 50 at that time, which is another great excuse.
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
But then gives excuses that it was due to his conditioning being off. LoL sure
impressive how your salty ass managed to pull that from MJW giving Bisping praise.
 
I remember when he said he could beat up all the UFC fighters a few years ago...

Father time waits for no man.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
This is Michael Jai White we are talking about though. The dude has a history of claiming he could easily beat UFC champions and teach them how to really fight.

With the added context of who is saying it, it does sound like he's making excuses for why a literal world champion was getting the better of him.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Fair enough, I have never seen the claims you are talking about. Just sounded like a dude unfamiliar with what happens when you're sparring someone with skills and better cardio that's able to outpace you. You can be technical all you want but as soon as you're drained it's over lol
 
