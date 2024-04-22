Young Calf Kick said: Yeah cause normally, 51-year-old actors/part-time martial artists will always have way better conditioning than 40-year-old retired MMA world champions that still train. Terrible excuses indeed.



impressive how your salty ass managed to pull that from MJW giving Bisping praise. Click to expand...

This is Michael Jai White we are talking about though. The dude has a history of claiming he could easily beat UFC champions and teach them how to really fight.With the added context of who is saying it, it does sound like he's making excuses for why a literal world champion was getting the better of him.