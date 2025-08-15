Folks, Mike Perry is an assassin that has won UFC fights. He's an assassin that's been in UFC fights.Perry has won MMA fights in many organizations. He's been in MMA fights in many organizations.When I created this thread, Perry actually has a record in MMA fights. His record is 14-8. That's a grand total of 22 MMA fights.Furthermore, Perry has won BK Boxing fights in BKFC. He's been in a considerable amount of BK Boxing fights.Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a legendary assassin that has won Boxing fights. In my opinion, he's won a gargantuan amount of Boxing fights. He's also captured Boxing World Championships.When I made this thread, Jake Paul actually has a record in Boxing fights. His record is 12-1. That's a grand total of 13 Boxing fights.In my opinion, Jake Paul has won a considerable amount of Boxing fights. He insists that he's gonna have many more Boxing fights in the years to come.If I was forced to take a wild guess, I would say that Jake Paul is absolutely in this for the long haul (like he says that he is).Michael Jai White is currently 57 years old. He was born on November 10, 1967.In other threads, I've read the opinions that users have on Jones. Those opinions include (but aren't limited to) calling him an old curmudgeon and an old man. Jones is currently 38 years old.In other threads, I've read the opinions that users have on Ngannou. Those opinions include (but aren't limited to) calling him an old curmudgeon and a decrepit old man (who has one leg and only one leg). Ngannou is currently 38 years old.