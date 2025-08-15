  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Michael Jai White insists that he's an elite assassin that could eliminate a few UFC fighters.

Crash Lance

Crash Lance

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 12, 2012
Messages
4,164
Reaction score
1,860
I wouldn't be surprised if this is the thread that makes Sherdog mods ban me.

Usually, I actively avoid starting these types of Gossip Gerty threads. However, these YouTube videos have made me lose my damn mind.















Michael Jai White insists that he's an elite assassin that could murder Floyd Mayweather Jr., Jake Paul, Mike Perry, Donald Cerrone, McGregor, Holloway, and a few others.



threads/mike-perrys-bare-knuckle-fc-return-booked-for-october-4th-against-former-ufc-fan-favorite-also-robbie-lawler-bkfc-news.4365889/
 
Man get this shit tf outta here right meow

Everyone knows jai white trains but it’s w/e
 
Folks, Mike Perry is an assassin that has won UFC fights. He's an assassin that's been in UFC fights.

Perry has won MMA fights in many organizations. He's been in MMA fights in many organizations.

When I created this thread, Perry actually has a record in MMA fights. His record is 14-8. That's a grand total of 22 MMA fights.

Furthermore, Perry has won BK Boxing fights in BKFC. He's been in a considerable amount of BK Boxing fights.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a legendary assassin that has won Boxing fights. In my opinion, he's won a gargantuan amount of Boxing fights. He's also captured Boxing World Championships.

When I made this thread, Jake Paul actually has a record in Boxing fights. His record is 12-1. That's a grand total of 13 Boxing fights.

In my opinion, Jake Paul has won a considerable amount of Boxing fights. He insists that he's gonna have many more Boxing fights in the years to come.

If I was forced to take a wild guess, I would say that Jake Paul is absolutely in this for the long haul (like he says that he is).

Michael Jai White is currently 57 years old. He was born on November 10, 1967.

In other threads, I've read the opinions that users have on Jones. Those opinions include (but aren't limited to) calling him an old curmudgeon and an old man. Jones is currently 38 years old.

In other threads, I've read the opinions that users have on Ngannou. Those opinions include (but aren't limited to) calling him an old curmudgeon and a decrepit old man (who has one leg and only one leg). Ngannou is currently 38 years old.



@HHJ

@mkess101
 
Crash Lance said:
I wouldn't be surprised if this is the thread that makes Sherdog mods ban me.

Usually, I actively avoid starting these types of Gossip Gerty threads. However, these YouTube videos have made me lose my damn mind.















Michael Jai White insists that he's an elite assassin that could murder Floyd Mayweather Jr., Jake Paul, Mike Perry, Donald Cerrone, McGregor, Holloway, and a few others.



threads/mike-perrys-bare-knuckle-fc-return-booked-for-october-4th-against-former-ufc-fan-favorite-also-robbie-lawler-bkfc-news.4365889/
Click to expand...


He is too old to be talking about fighting
 
Black Dynamite is a classic. Spawn is a truly underrated comic book movie. He would get his ass kicked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Mike Perry's Bare Knuckle FC return booked for October 4th against former UFC fan favorite (also Robbie Lawler BKFC News)
Replies
8
Views
260
drphil
drphil

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,845
Messages
57,686,612
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top