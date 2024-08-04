Michael Jackson vs. Prince - Who's more talented?

Who's more talented?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is not about who's more popular and who had a bigger impact. Just who's more talented musically speaking overall. From singing, playing music, dancing, writing songs all of the above.

I love Michael Jackson, I think he's one of most iconic singers/performers of all-time and I prefer his music over Prince. But I think Prince is more talented imo.







 
I guess Prince is the better musician technically speaking (I don't even think MJ played any instruments?) But MJ was mad creative and a way better performer.

At the end it's about personal preference. For me, other than a few songs i just can't get into Prince music. Most of it sounds outdated now. But MJ's music is timeless and doesn't sound outdated at all.
 
singing: MJ by far
playing music: Prince by far
dancing: MJ by far
writing songs: Prince used to joke about MJ's lyrics
 
13Seconds said:
I guess Prince is the better musician technically speaking (I don't even think MJ played any instruments?) But MJ was mad creative and a way better performer.

At the end it's about personal preference. For me, other than a few songs i just can't get into Prince music. Most of it sounds outdated now. But MJ's music is timeless and doesn't sound outdated at all.
That so true about Michael. I'm probably underestimating his talent. But yeah no question about the creativity and performance level of Michael Jackson.

And yes MJ music is transcending and timeless.
 
