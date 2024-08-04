Michael Jackson vs. Prince - Who's more talented?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,171
- Reaction score
- 44,201
This is not about who's more popular and who had a bigger impact. Just who's more talented musically speaking overall. From singing, playing music, dancing, writing songs all of the above.
I love Michael Jackson, I think he's one of most iconic singers/performers of all-time and I prefer his music over Prince. But I think Prince is more talented imo.
I love Michael Jackson, I think he's one of most iconic singers/performers of all-time and I prefer his music over Prince. But I think Prince is more talented imo.
Last edited: