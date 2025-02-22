Michael Jackson - Bad not Thriller was his Greatest Album

When most people discuss the greatest albums of the 80s, Thriller not only tops lists, but its usually recognized as MJs best.I thought so for the longest time as well....however, time changes everything. Upon reflection and with age, Bad is better.Thriller was certainly the most impactful album of that decade and in Michaels career. I wont dispute that. It killed at the awards shows and took MJ to the stratosphere.It was the perfect album. Even the lesser known tracks if you can call them that were amazing.Bad had the insurmountable task of following a masterpiece. How do you do it?With balls. That album certainly had lots of balls. Just good friends and Speed Demon were probably my least . The rest of the tracks on there however were bangers. Tracks like Dirty Diana, Liberian Girl, The Way You Make Me Feel and Man in the Mirror....just feel so damn polished and sonically epic. Thriller may have been one of the most memorable music videos ever along with Beat It and Billie Jean, but some of those Bad videos.Leave Me Alone was like nothing i had seen before. That was amazingly done.Smooth Criminal was the epitome of style and polish. That lean move he did in it....jeez. Choreography...amazing.The way you make me feel....definition of cool. Very well made...just looked so fresh and slick. Great lighting and camera work.Dirty Diana was gritty and MJ at his most raw I feel. Had a very hard rock feel to it.Man in the mirror was imo better and more effective than we are the world. Better song, better video, better message.Sonically it was clean as fck. It just sounds beautiful. The content took guts and grit to pull off after Thriller. He took chances and to me, that was a huge win. He didnt take the easy way out.When you listen to the variety of tracks, how well they were made and the videos that accompanied most of them, its a no brainer to me.Bad is more polished, had more emotional tracks, had a better variety of tracks, sounded better and succeeded in following up a classic. It was Godfather 2 to Godfather. Imo the better of the two, but I wouldnt get upset if someone disagreed as both were epics.Just cant believe he released 2 mega classics, 5 years apart.