Movies Michael J. Fox acting performance in Back to the Future

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

I know these type of performances tend to be overlooked.

But Michael was just picture perfect as Marty.

I can't imagine anyone else playing this role as good Michael J. Fox.

They even had Eric Stoltz initially perform this before Michael stepped on board.

I think it's masterclass of acting in this type of genre.



 
One of my favourite movies of all time where everything that happens, happens for a reason. And agree MJF is great in it.
 
