Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
- Jun 28, 2010
- 36,106
- 48,979
I know these type of performances tend to be overlooked.
But Michael was just picture perfect as Marty.
I can't imagine anyone else playing this role as good Michael J. Fox.
They even had Eric Stoltz initially perform this before Michael stepped on board.
I think it's masterclass of acting in this type of genre.
