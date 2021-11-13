Michael "Hollywood" Bisping

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,647
- Reaction score
- 12,874
Academy Awards 2022, here we come.
Bisping deserves all the success he’s having outside of the cage since retirement. Desk job. Doing well with a podcast and YouTube channel. Movie roles.
Dude lost his eye to a cheating scumbag, glad to see him cashing cheques still.
While Vitor is calling out youtubers and celebrating beating a pensioner in a boxing match, like he’d just won a world title.
Vitor will always be an infinitely more accomplished fighter higher ranked on any ATG list, infinitely more skilled, far more memorable, respected, wealthy, famous and exciting and 100x the man Bisping will ever be.
Don't be mad because he took Bisping's eye and refuses to give it back to him to this day.
Probably more than what you were paid the last couple of years put togetherWonder how much these fighters get paid to embarass themselves in these movies
100x the man? He's a dickhead, a drug cheat and a fake Christian, beats up old men for money.Vitor will always be an infinitely more accomplished fighter higher ranked on any ATG list, infinitely more skilled, far more memorable, respected, wealthy, famous and exciting and 100x the man Bisping will ever be.
Don't be mad because he took Bisping's eye and refuses to give it back to him to this day.
First off( if you have the God given gumption to respond) - Stay in your lane !!100x the man? He's a dickhead, a drug cheat and a fake Christian, beats up old men for money.
What a guy eh?
First off( if you have the God given gumption to respond) - Stay in your lane !!
past it PAST IT VITOR handles ANY version of Ping.