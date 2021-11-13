Michael "Hollywood" Bisping

Wow, another Never back down movie. With Bisping in what appears to be one of the lead roles.

chris-tucker-smiling-face.gif
 
Bisping deserves all the success he’s having outside of the cage since retirement. Desk job. Doing well with a podcast and YouTube channel. Movie roles.

Dude lost his eye to a cheating scumbag, glad to see him cashing cheques still.

While Vitor is calling out youtubers and celebrating beating a pensioner in a boxing match, like he’d just won a world title.
 
Antix said:
Vitor will always be an infinitely more accomplished fighter higher ranked on any ATG list, infinitely more skilled, far more memorable, respected, wealthy, famous and exciting and 100x the man Bisping will ever be.

Don't be mad because he took Bisping's eye and refuses to give it back to him to this day.
 
Maybe he can add to his trophy case. He received a Sundance award for his unbelievable role in 2017 "s " I pick cherries" ( from the acclaimed novel " Duck !" )

The multi faceted brit truly special.
 
Last edited:
TheBulge said:
Vitor’s success is looked at the same way Lance Armstrong’s career is judged.

PED abusing scum who’s accomplishments in their respective sports are completely written off by their cheating.
 
TheBulge said:
100x the man? He's a dickhead, a drug cheat and a fake Christian, beats up old men for money.
What a guy eh?
 
Darbo said:
First off( if you have the God given gumption to respond) - Stay in your lane !!

past it PAST IT VITOR handles ANY version of Ping.
 
