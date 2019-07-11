Michael Chiesa: "Diego Sanchez’s fingers touched my butthole at UFC 239"

The Fat Mexican
Don't make me climb that wall cabrón!
Banned
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2018
- Messages
- 2,475
- Reaction score
- 3,223
Shit got real!
“I yelled at him, ‘get your fingers out of my ass, motherf—ker!’ I don’t think anyone heard it though,”
“In wrestling, when you get your fingers in the brown-star, we call that oil checking. So he was definitely checking my oil. I yelled at him to get his fingers out of my ass. I yelled it. I thought for sure, when the fight was over, ‘my God, I’m going to go on Twitter and it’s going to be everywhere,’ but I don’t think anyone heard it.”
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2019/7/...ez-ufc-239-fingers-thumb-mma-news-video-watch
“I yelled at him, ‘get your fingers out of my ass, motherf—ker!’ I don’t think anyone heard it though,”
“In wrestling, when you get your fingers in the brown-star, we call that oil checking. So he was definitely checking my oil. I yelled at him to get his fingers out of my ass. I yelled it. I thought for sure, when the fight was over, ‘my God, I’m going to go on Twitter and it’s going to be everywhere,’ but I don’t think anyone heard it.”
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2019/7/...ez-ufc-239-fingers-thumb-mma-news-video-watch
Last edited: