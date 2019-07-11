Michael Chiesa: "Diego Sanchez’s fingers touched my butthole at UFC 239"

Shit got real! :D

D-H0hvg-Ws-AA-4-Qk.jpg


“I yelled at him, ‘get your fingers out of my ass, motherf—ker!’ I don’t think anyone heard it though,”

“In wrestling, when you get your fingers in the brown-star, we call that oil checking. So he was definitely checking my oil. I yelled at him to get his fingers out of my ass. I yelled it. I thought for sure, when the fight was over, ‘my God, I’m going to go on Twitter and it’s going to be everywhere,’ but I don’t think anyone heard it.”

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2019/7/...ez-ufc-239-fingers-thumb-mma-news-video-watch
 
Don’t ask don’t tell Michael

We don’t care about your relationship with Diego
 
The oil check is becoming Diego’s signature move these days
 
I heard a story of him doing this to some guy going to hard on people in sparring somewhere..
 
I think Chiesa is just feeling confused right now. It's okay man, it's 2019. People are either extremely accepting or extremely against.
 
I remember seeing he did check his oil. Why is Chiesa talking about it if he was afraid it would be all over social media?
 
Wolf Of Sherdog said:
I remember seeing he did check his oil. Why is Chiesa talking about it if he was afraid it would be all over social media?
Don't know man, maybe he wants other fighters to know he's comfortable with it and don't mind getting his oil checked again in the future <Moves>
 
I think Chiesa was enjoying it, he could have finished that fight at any time, but he just kept rolling around with him.

<DirkMavs>
 
Now now, it wasn’t a pointless win for Mike. The powers that be in this universe wanted Diego to check his oil so that is what happened. Now Mike is still Mike, has a another win under his belt and he has had his oil checked. It’s a win/win for sure. Mike is a better man because of it and Diego is an even better man having done it.
 
Trying to reach that root chakra but Chiesa is a fratboy with no soul. Diego wasn't expecting that. It's why Chiesa won.
 
jeff7b9 said:
The oil check is becoming Diego’s signature move these days
Its supposed to be a finishing move like a Stone Cold Stunner, but Chiesa just ate it like a tic tac

"thank you sir, may I have another?"
 
