





Sherbums, Chiesa just dropped some bombs in a recent interview, saying he fully expects Juliana Peña to beat Kayla Harrison if they ever throw down. According to Chiesa, Kayla isn’t polished enough for Peña’s style, and he believes Peña’s got the edge to not only win but hold the belt for a while. Chiesa clearly sees Peña as more well-rounded compared to Kayla’s grappling-heavy game. What do you think, Sherbums? Is Chiesa onto something or drinking too much Team Peña Kool-Aid? Let’s hear it!