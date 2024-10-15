Media Michael Cheisa Doesn’t think Kayla is ready for Peña— He predicts Peña will have the belt for a long time

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,970
Reaction score
48,291



Sherbums, Chiesa just dropped some bombs in a recent interview, saying he fully expects Juliana Peña to beat Kayla Harrison if they ever throw down. According to Chiesa, Kayla isn’t polished enough for Peña’s style, and he believes Peña’s got the edge to not only win but hold the belt for a while. Chiesa clearly sees Peña as more well-rounded compared to Kayla’s grappling-heavy game. What do you think, Sherbums? Is Chiesa onto something or drinking too much Team Peña Kool-Aid? Let’s hear it!
 
Kayla will make a fool of Pena’. Hope it brings Amanda out of the woodwork
 
Time to just slowly dissolve this division like they did women’s featherweight.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:



Sherbums, Chiesa just dropped some bombs in a recent interview, saying he fully expects Juliana Peña to beat Kayla Harrison if they ever throw down. According to Chiesa, Kayla isn’t polished enough for Peña’s style, and he believes Peña’s got the edge to not only win but hold the belt for a while. Chiesa clearly sees Peña as more well-rounded compared to Kayla’s grappling-heavy game. What do you think, Sherbums? Is Chiesa onto something or drinking too much Team Peña Kool-Aid? Let’s hear it!
Click to expand...

IDGAF about what he thinks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Media Peña Doubles Down – Nunes is Scared, Kayla’s All Hype, No rematch for Pennington, Says commentators are biased against her
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,702
Messages
56,340,608
Members
175,173
Latest member
DrMurrayDolphin

Share this page

Back
Top