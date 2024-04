Anything?



If Conor's voice reverberates through him in a brilliant vision, imploring him to take his only son to Mount Moriah for sacrifice, will he do it?



Will he have absolute faith in Conor MacGregor, who has honored his belief thus far by bestowing this red-panty night?



And when he raises the dagger to plunge into his son's heart, will MacGregor send a ram from the heavens instead for sacrifice?



If this happens in the build-up, well, Michael Chandler has earned my 80 dollars.