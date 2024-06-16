  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Michael Chandler will continue to wait for McGregor

This is getting sad. Chandler continues to stay thirsty for the Conor fight and will continue to wait. He has missed a lot of opportunities waiting for Conor. This is why you never put your faith in someone who has drug & alcohol problems.



(Swipe left for 2nd pic)

This gif is the perfect metaphor for Chandler’s desire to fight Conor (It’s actually Chandler in the gif).

1718521404088.gif
 
Chandler is such a pathetic pussy. He looks like such a geek waiting around for nearly 3 years for a washed alcho.
 
MMA has become great at building years-long anticipation for completely meaningless fights that nobody with an IQ above 80 gives a fuck about.
 
MMA has become great at building years-long anticipation for completely meaningless fights that nobody with an IQ above 80 gives a fuck about.
I agree.

It sucks that McGregor-Chandler isn’t happening but at least we have Jon vs Stipe at the end of the year.
 
Chandler is such a pathetic pussy. He looks like such a geek waiting around for nearly 3 years for a washed alcho.
Well, he tried fighting the top fighter and they all beat his ass badly. A washed alcho is probably a good choice for him at this point.
 
I dont blame him. I have no idea how much he normally earns on his fights, but a McGregor fight can easily earn him tenfold at minimum.
So, is it worth to wait three years for an easy fight for the same amount you would make fighting a murder's row?
IF, and i say IF, this fight happens, it might be worth.
 
I-Will-Keep-Waiting-For-You-bvc405.jpg
 
