Michael Chandler will continue to wait for McGregor

This is getting sad. Chandler continues to stay thirsty for the Conor fight and will continue to wait. He has missed a lot of opportunities waiting for Conor. This is why you never put your faith in someone who has drug & alcohol problems.
(Swipe left for 2nd pic)
This gif is the perfect metaphor for Chandler’s desire to fight Conor (It’s actually Chandler in the gif).
This gif is the perfect metaphor for Chandler’s desire to fight Conor (It’s actually Chandler in the gif).