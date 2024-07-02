Exactly this. The man is a loyal company man wasting years, if this is true, it’s just the UFC paying him back with a big fight and ppv points.The UFC proberly wants to try and compensate Chandler with a title shot due the Conor pullout fumble that has occured
The full roster has a chance against him, if he looks as bad as he did in Perth and New Jersey.Hot take: Mike Chandler has a chance against Islam
For 1 and a half rounds, maybe.Hot take: Mike Chandler has a chance against Islam
this is how islam-champ operates, never fights the best LW availble not once.He's 1-4 in his last 4 fights and coming off a loss. He's also been out for 2 years.
This must be joke