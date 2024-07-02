  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Michael Chandler was offered a title fight against Islam? EDIT: Islam responds

I didn't see another thread on this yet and just caught this post on Twitter. Not sure how much I believe this, but I suppose time will tell.




EDIT: Islam responds

 
Yeah, this is likely to be true. Islam has turned everyone else down, but never Chandler

It doesn't make much sense though, I mean, the guy lost to both Olives and Poirier who Islam beat
 
The UFC proberly wants to try and compensate Chandler with a title shot due the Conor pullout fumble that has occured
Exactly this. The man is a loyal company man wasting years, if this is true, it’s just the UFC paying him back with a big fight and ppv points.
Free defense for Islam, money bag for Mike. Horrible for the sport if it happens.
 
Absolutely ridiculous. Imagine he wins via some bullshit fluke. Completely illegitimate one of the most prestigious titles in the sport
 
Amazing if he did get the title shot how much they have milked Dustin/Justin/Chandler for LW title fights. Let's see some new guys get in there.
 
Jesus christ, he should forget about Conor. Red panty night, yeah okay, Chandler doesn't look like he's living from paycheck to paycheck. Just fight while you're still under 40.
 
