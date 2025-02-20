  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett - UFC 314

r/MMA - UFC 314 Card
 
Got off his stream to hit the Sherdog. Think we all saw this one being foreshadowed. Glad this is happening. True step up for Paddy and we'll see if Chandler is burnt out or not.
 
Good for Paddy. But I think Chandler still has the power and speed on the feet to finally end the way-too-long hype train.
 
Chandler gonna get a highlight KO.

Send Paddy back to the boondocks.
 
Prime Chandler puts Pimblett in a coma. Unless Chandler can't put him away in the first round, he probably loses.
 
Paddy via headkick or rear naked choke.
 
I think Paddy got this. Chandler is older and he fights stupid to please the crowd. Paddy isn't some technical wizard but Chandler fighting loose will allow Paddy to come back.
 
The fight is amazing, that fight card looks like a certified banger.
 
HatKick said:
Looks like there's no title fight yet but even if that's the final card that's pretty damn good. Even a casual like me knows most of these fighters
Volk vs Lopes is for the vacant FW title. Topuria officially moved up to LW.
 
