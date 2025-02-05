BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,594
- Reaction score
- 43,458
Manouk usually is a legit source, read the post:
Dana is mad at Arman for pulling out last minute.
Yeah but why is Chandler getting that fight? Should have given him Gamrot again.Dana is mad at Arman for pulling out last minute.
Dana comes from the era of MMA where you don't pull out of a fight unless you've got a broken leg or something.
His contract must be fucking huge for UFC to justify this decision.Why is Chandler even in fights like these? What on earth has he done to deserve his ranking or to be in matchups with fighters of this caliber?
Dana is mad at Arman for pulling out last minute.
Dana comes from the era of MMA where you don't pull out of a fight unless you've got a broken leg or something.
I get he wants to punish Arman by why reward Chandler with a shot at the #1 contender when he’s lost 4 of his last 5?Dana is mad at Arman for pulling out last minute.
Dana comes from the era of MMA where you don't pull out of a fight unless you've got a broken leg or something.
UFC owes him for stringing him along w/ the Conor fight.