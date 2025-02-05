  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored Michael Chandler vs Arman Tsarukyan in the works for UFC 314 in Miami, April 12

Who would win?

Wow. How do these things happen. Maybe the Oliveira and now the Tsarukyan matches are the UFC's reparations for the McGregor TUF fight falling through for Chandler. Crazy.
"It's ok, kid. We'll look after you."
 
chandler for gold easy match up for him watch out islam it's over this october
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Dana is mad at Arman for pulling out last minute.

Dana comes from the era of MMA where you don't pull out of a fight unless you've got a broken leg or something.
I get he wants to punish Arman by why reward Chandler with a shot at the #1 contender when he’s lost 4 of his last 5?
 
Chandler is 2-4 in the UFC with his only wins being over former FW journeyman Dan Hooker and 0-8 Tony Ferguson

{<jordan}
 
Thank Allah

And sheepdog nerds.... if you read this.... you fucked this site up.

its harder to read than ever before ya dummies
 
