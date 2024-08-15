It's going on 3 years that Chandlers been holding out hope. I can't believe Dustin was the last time he fought. Chandler isn't no spring chicken, Mcgoober has essentially taken Mikes last few good years he had left and threw em In the trash.
Hasn't been three years lol the McGregor / Chandler TUF pairing was announced in February 2023. Sure has felt like longer though.
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to Coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 31The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter is set to be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. Following the series, which debuts Tuesday, May 30, on...espnpressroom.com
Being that Chandler probably doesn't even know what weed smells like, someone needs to inform Mike that addicts aren't known for their dependability.Didn’t Chandler just post yesterday that he has accepted the fight with Conor never happening? Michael put all his faith in an alcoholic drug addict and got burned (surprise to no one). He wanted a red panty night but got tight-whiteys with skid marks. Chandler looks incredibly dumb in this situation.