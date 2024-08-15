Media Michael Chandler still thinks McGregor fight happens in 2024, Dana is giving "misinformation"

hey michael did you know santa claus are actually your parents
 
It's going on 3 years since Chandler last fought. Chandler isn't no spring chicken, Mcgoober has essentially taken Mikes last few good years he had left and threw em In the trash.
 
it’s like that guy who everyone is telling him she’s cheating, yet the man is still in denial stage while thinking things will work out.
 
I like Chandler but he's chasing this fight and it's never going to happen. In 2044 he'll still be saying "the fight is going to happen this time, guys!"

Hopefully he has money saved up and good investments because he's not getting this payday
 
Poirierfan said:
It's going on 3 years that Chandlers been holding out hope. I can't believe Dustin was the last time he fought. Chandler isn't no spring chicken, Mcgoober has essentially taken Mikes last few good years he had left and threw em In the trash.
Hasn't been three years lol the McGregor / Chandler TUF pairing was announced in February 2023. :p Sure has felt like longer though.

Good lord.
Poor Chandler.
 
IMG_20240815_090608.jpg
 
Didn’t Chandler just post yesterday that he has accepted the fight with Conor never happening? Michael put all his faith in an alcoholic drug addict and got burned (surprise to no one). He wanted a red panty night but got tight-whiteys with skid marks. Chandler looks incredibly dumb in this situation.
 
He's still in the denial stage??? Damn, bro got a long way to go
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Didn’t Chandler just post yesterday that he has accepted the fight with Conor never happening? Michael put all his faith in an alcoholic drug addict and got burned (surprise to no one). He wanted a red panty night but got tight-whiteys with skid marks. Chandler looks incredibly dumb in this situation.
Being that Chandler probably doesn't even know what weed smells like, someone needs to inform Mike that addicts aren't known for their dependability.
 
