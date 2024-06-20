  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Michael Chandler starts posting about the "BMF"

It's a great fight for Max if he loses to Ilia. I do think he would be better served at 155 lbs but I want the Ilia fight so badly. I think it's the best fight that can be made atm, hopefully it happens at the Sphere because there's no reason to push it off any longer.
 
guess he wants to get highlight reel'd
200w.gif
 
Nah, if the dude wins he will hold out for Conor with the BMF belt.
 
lol at caring aboot the BMF fake belt. If people really care that much, maybe ufc will make a BMF interim belt….
 
Not a bad fight, just not sure if Chandler deserves going next considering the last 3 fighters who has been involved with it.
 
No way handler beats Max and when he loses Holloway will probably get the Mcgregor fight.
 
(B)J Penn...
(M)asvidal...
(F)erguson....

Anyone. Just let me fight again before I turn 38 because I very foolishly waited on Conor since 2022.
 
Cool. A fight that pays less and a one he pretty much has no chance to win.
But at least he is fighting.
 
