Media Michael Chandler says he is the "better, tougher fighter" vs McGregor, will "choke him" if he wants to

 
Conor will spam a front kick up the middle ala Chandler/Fergalicious
 
Idk how Chandler fought in Bellator but in the UFC his fighting IQ has been non existent.

All he's been doing in his fights is taking Ls by making poor decisions and getting into brawls to impress the fans. I suspect we will see a similar gameplay against Conor.
 
Chandler fought aggressive in Bellator, but it was much more calculated/patient and he implemented grappling a lot more intelligently.
 
This is the “money” Chandler has waited for, he should wrestle the first round, and look at any strikes landed as a bonus. That is, if Chandler believes in his gas tank.
 
Chandler knows the deal. He’s a self proclaimed company man.
Chandler is gonna make it look fun for a minute before making Conor look good and then the UFC can keep the bullshit train rolling.
 
That's the way to do it: say that you'll do literally everything in order to secure the fight and sell yourself on the crazy, low IQ approach with wild striking for months on order to secure the fight. The second the fight is signed, "I'll choke him out of I want."
 
Chandler, ever the crowd pleaser, will stand and trade with McGregor. McG storms back into the limelight, with a 1st or 2nd rd. KO and promptly gets a title shot!
 
This comes down to how much Conor has left. Prime Conor absolutely demolishes guys like Chandler. Conor is the best pull counterpuncher MMA has seen so far, and guys who lunge in with power punches fall right into the trap.

But this obviously isn't prime Conor we're talking about.
 
I'm afraid Chandler is going to do his usual low IQ stuff, get into a swang and bang and get clipped. The last thing we need is for McConor to get a highlight real KO.
 
