"I don't need to be getting into a firefight with a guy who has got a bigger rifle than me."
- Mike Chandler
When does it happen again?
Oh good, it's not just me thinking that.It hasn't even happened the first time, yet, they've just been talking about it since 2012
Chandler fought aggressive in Bellator, but it was much more calculated/patient and he implemented grappling a lot more intelligently.Idk how Chandler fought in Bellator but in the UFC his fighting IQ has been non existent.
All he's been doing in his fights is taking Ls by making poor decisions and getting into brawls to impress the fans. I suspect we will see a similar gameplay against Conor.