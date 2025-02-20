  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Michael chandler release a music video clip with him starring in it.

a man in a striped shirt is holding a cup
 
Its funny how Chandler is, on paper, this great guy. Positive, adopts children, hard worker.
But the guy just comes off as annoying to me personally. Still an exciting fighter though.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Its funny how Chandler is, on paper, this great guy. Positive, adopts children, hard worker.
But the guy just comes off as annoying to me personally. Still an exciting fighter though.
That's because he's the kind of great guy that really wants to make sure that everyone knows what a great guy he is. Not that it isn't genuine, i have absolutely no idea what kind of guy he is, but there's a very evident part of this guy that is highly performative
 
Last Falconry said:
That's because he's the kind of great guy that really wants to make sure that everyone knows what a great guy he is. Not that it isn't genuine, i have absolutely no idea what kind of guy he is, but there's a very evident part of this guy that is highly performative
Its this 100%. He's a guy that would talk to you about his fucking recycling.
 
Deary deary me, I've heard it all now

394d4bed6d8eadde8bd59916690baf0e.jpg
 
