Fighters appearing in music videos?
That's because he's the kind of great guy that really wants to make sure that everyone knows what a great guy he is. Not that it isn't genuine, i have absolutely no idea what kind of guy he is, but there's a very evident part of this guy that is highly performativeIts funny how Chandler is, on paper, this great guy. Positive, adopts children, hard worker.
But the guy just comes off as annoying to me personally. Still an exciting fighter though.
Its this 100%. He's a guy that would talk to you about his fucking recycling.
I think he has that lifestyle coach vibe. And no one likes them.
Sounds like all modern pop music to me...meaning it's terrible.Is this what Christian music sounds like?