Michael Chandler Makes an Interest Post Regarding His Upcoming Fight With Conor McGregor.

On one hand I feel bad for Michael squandering the remainder of his career to wait out a payday because that ship has already sailed but on the other hand what was he thinking waiting for so long? It doesn't matter if Connor ends up ducking this fight because he'll still be rich and Michael will be left holding the bag after years of inactivity.
 
I see what Chandler did there, I see it.
The problem is, Conor doesn't give a fook anymore one way or the other even after his ego is damaged. He may write 2 tweets and that's it.
 
I’m sure he’d rather kick Conor’s ass, and get a few million $ out of the thing.

No moral victories in that scenario, imo.

I retired the guy without a single punch, or without receiving a single penny.

1720546516122.gif
 
i think it may have been bisping during his podcast, can't remember, but he said that chandler is walking hallmark card lol. it's true. the guy is full of feel-good cliches. wish he'd give original genuine answers.
 
slowly but surely he is coming to the realization that the fight wont happen.

if he still hangs onto it and it doesnt happen by the end of the year.....thats really a dick move by conor. so cruel to dangle a big bag of money in front of a money hungry whore thats willing to waste his carreer away. the only thing that can make up for it is when the fight happens quickly and chandler gets paid big time because the longer this goes on.....the more time and money he is waisting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor - Who wins?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
JonnyBonesPharmacist
JonnyBonesPharmacist
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
5K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Cooliox
  • Poll
News Dana just confirmed Conor VS Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29th
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
JKS
JKS
S
  • Poll
Rumored Michael Chandler: McGregor vs Chandler, June 29th 2024, at 185 pounds
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Dana's Moonface
Dana's Moonface

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,457
Messages
55,826,643
Members
174,950
Latest member
Malapropism

Share this page

Back
Top