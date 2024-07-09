Michael Chandler Makes an Interest Post Regarding His Upcoming Fight With Conor McGregor.

On one hand I feel bad for Michael squandering the remainder of his career to wait out a payday because that ship has already sailed but on the other hand what was he thinking waiting for so long? It doesn't matter if Connor ends up ducking this fight because he'll still be rich and Michael will be left holding the bag after years of inactivity.
i think it may have been bisping during his podcast, can't remember, but he said that chandler is walking hallmark card lol. it's true. the guy is full of feel-good cliches. wish he'd give original genuine answers.
slowly but surely he is coming to the realization that the fight wont happen.
if he still hangs onto it and it doesnt happen by the end of the year.....thats really a dick move by conor. so cruel to dangle a big bag of money in front of a money hungry whore thats willing to waste his carreer away. the only thing that can make up for it is when the fight happens quickly and chandler gets paid big time because the longer this goes on.....the more time and money he is waisting