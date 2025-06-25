Kowboy On Sherdog
Known for his entertaining style, Chandler’s handiness with a microphone adds further to his appeal among fans. “Iron” has long contemplated translating his skills to pro wrestling after his MMA career. And Chandler is now reportedly in talks with the pinnacle of pro wrestling, the WWE, about a possible move in the future. Chandler claims to have recently talked to WWE’s executive vice president of talent, Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, about a potential future in the promotion. While it’s too early to say if it will come to fruition, Chandler believes Triple H is interested in keeping the doors open. As for a dream WWE matchup, Chandler wants the masked veteran Oscar Gutierrez Rubio, aka Rey Mysterio. However, Chandler wants some acrobatic training to fight Mysterio, who is known for his lucha libre, high-flying style.
"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we're trying to make that happen,” Chandler told The Schmo. “He knows I’m a fan of the WWE, of him, of the brand. He is obviously a fan of what I bring to this table for entertainment, what I can do on the microphone, so it’s always a fun conversation. Who knows if anything is ever gonna happen but he knows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open too.
Chandler Eyes WWE Match with Legend Rey Misterio Jr.
“…Rey Mysterio Jr. would be freaking fun. I know he’s still getting after it, still has it. But that would be a really, really fun one. It might be a little too acrobatic for me. I don’t wanna start with the acrobats right away. Give me a little bit of training, and I’ll be doing double backflips off and landing on people."
Chandler made his UFC debut in 2021 with a stunning first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker. Chandler cut a Ric Flair style promo in his post-fight interview to seal an immediate shot at the vacant lightweight title. However, Chandler suffered a stoppage loss in a failed title bid against Charles Oliveira, followed by a decision loss in a “Fight of the Year” against Justin Gaethje. Chandler rebounded by knocking out Tony Ferguson, the former Bellator champ’s only other win since his UFC debut. Chandler has since dropped three in a row.
