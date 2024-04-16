Man it would also be interesting if they have the 166 belt, 167 belt, 168 etc
This is ridiculous. Michael is just really irritating at times
|Weight class
|Upper weight limit
|Strawweight
|115 lb (52.2 kg)
|Flyweight
|125 lb (56.7 kg)
|Bantamweight
|135 lb (61.2 kg)
|Featherweight
|145 lb (65.8 kg)
|Lightweight
|155 lb (70.3 kg)
|Super lightweight
|165 lb (74.8 kg)
|Welterweight
|170 lb (77.1 kg)
|Super welterweight
|175 lb (79.4 kg)
|Middleweight
|185 lb (83.9 kg)
|Super middleweight
|195 lb (88.5 kg)
|Light heavyweight
|205 lb (93.0 kg)
|Cruiserweight
|225 lb (102.1 kg)
|Heavyweight
|265 lb (120.2 kg)
|Super heavyweight
|No limit
Heavyweight and light heavy weight are the most shallow and dead divisions. They could not afford to add another division in there. It would kill all three.Why have 165 & 170?? Doesn’t make sense.
If anything, add a cruiserweight (225lbs) division, and then have no max cap on HW (remove the ridiculous 265 limit).