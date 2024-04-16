Media Michael Chandler hopes his fight vs McGregor is for the inaugural 165 lb title

huge if true. Chandler would be the first 165lb champ, Conor is a can.
 
Man it would also be interesting if they have the 166 belt, 167 belt, 168 etc

This is ridiculous. Michael is just really irritating at times
 
Man it would also be interesting if they have the 166 belt, 167 belt, 168 etc

This is ridiculous. Michael is just really irritating at times
He just wants to hold some sort of belt. LMAO
What a joke.

Just give him the Foster-weight belt. That'll help him sleep at night.
 
I’ve lost all respect for this guy. He’s been on his knees sucking the UFC and Conor’s dick ever since he’s arrived, praying for a red panty night. He said his hard work paid off after the fight was announced. Hard work paying off is winning the title, not slurping for money. Now he wants a title? Gtfoh
 
The debut of a 165, and Conor getting it...

Oh the tears.

Please make this happen.

Instead of Super Lightweight division, we can call it the Salty Tears division.
 
Maybe it could be for the Another Bad Mother Fucker belt.


165 is a ridiculous split between 155 and 170. If adding a new weight class at about that size they need to adjust 170 to 175.

But really I'd prefer a 150 belt, if looking to simply add a weight class with a single change.
 
165 pound division would be great but only if they bump WW up to 175 otherwise it is stupid to have two divisions so close together lol
 
I don’t even like Conor but I’d rather he won if there’s a belt involved. Conor hasn’t done anything which warrants anything resembling a title shot in like 6 years, but you can’t discount that peak Conor was very good and is still the biggest draw UFC has.

Chandler is just annoying now and has done nothing to warrant a title fight..
 
flakxd said:
Why have 165 & 170?? Doesn’t make sense.

If anything, add a cruiserweight (225lbs) division, and then have no max cap on HW (remove the ridiculous 265 limit).
Click to expand...
Heavyweight and light heavy weight are the most shallow and dead divisions. They could not afford to add another division in there. It would kill all three.

However, having a 155, 165, and 175 would spread talent out significantly. That is around the most optimal weight for the average height male in the U.S. Most men between 155 and 170 are either too large or too small for either weight class. Having a 10 weight separation between the three would really open up the divisions.
 
We need a 165 division but lol at starting it off with two fighters on L streaks
 
If Conor wants 165, they will create it for him. Chandler has no say in it.
 
