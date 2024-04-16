flakxd said: Why have 165 & 170?? Doesn’t make sense.



If anything, add a cruiserweight (225lbs) division, and then have no max cap on HW (remove the ridiculous 265 limit).

Heavyweight and light heavy weight are the most shallow and dead divisions. They could not afford to add another division in there. It would kill all three.However, having a 155, 165, and 175 would spread talent out significantly. That is around the most optimal weight for the average height male in the U.S. Most men between 155 and 170 are either too large or too small for either weight class. Having a 10 weight separation between the three would really open up the divisions.