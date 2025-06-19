Michael Chandler hate MUST be stopped.

Is he stupid as fuck? YES!
Does he lowkey suck? YES!
Do I care? HELL NO!

Dude is EXTREMELY entertaining and a very cool personality. Admittedly, I would like if he took his career seriously and actually tried to win as I believe he could have been a top 3 contender a few years ago and could be a top 10 now. The Pimblett fight cemented the fact he is washed because Paddy absolutely sucks and lwky dominated him but I still think if Chandler locked in he could perform very well in the division.

I love you Chandler.1750309749211.png
 
