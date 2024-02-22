Media Michael Chandler Doubles Down Wants ONLY Mcgregor Fight - Hints At Fighting At Wrestlemania/Getting WWE Contract

Black9

Black9

Might be wasting his career waiting for Conor, He might never fight again at this rate..
Worst Decisions in UFC history?

 
Nah, he’s obviously in contact with the UFC who are telling him he’s going to get this fight. Dana’s trying too hard to sell the “ who knows if Mcgregor is coming back “ narrative so they can just have some sort of shock announcement when everyone can see it coming
 
Arm Barbarian said:
It's kind of becoming like the Stipe / Jones fight. The longer it's put off, the less and less fans care about ever seeing it.
It was a meaningless fight when it was first suggested imo. It's a interesting stylistic bout.

As soon as McGregor teased Chandler about not taking the bout, I tuned out.

Call me when Conor sobers up.
 
Threw away most of his prime waiting on some drunken Irishman :rolleyes:
 
So he's gonna fight Connor in a scripted match?

Are they gonna practice WWF moves on each other and practice?
 
drop him from the rankings already.

this fight will probably happen at ufc 350 or 400
 
This fight is actually pretty amusing. The story of Chandler chasing it, Mcgregor pretending he's coming back for a big return, it's all just strangely sad. Not to mention, a story that is almost completely trivial to the world of true mma results.
 
So he's basically semi-retired. At this point I don't think he's coming back unless it's for Conor. He came to the UFC too late.
 
