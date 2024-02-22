Nah, he’s obviously in contact with the UFC who are telling him he’s going to get this fight. Dana’s trying too hard to sell the “ who knows if Mcgregor is coming back “ narrative so they can just have some sort of shock announcement when everyone can see it coming
This fight is actually pretty amusing. The story of Chandler chasing it, Mcgregor pretending he's coming back for a big return, it's all just strangely sad. Not to mention, a story that is almost completely trivial to the world of true mma results.