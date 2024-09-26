filthybliss said: Mike has the fight iq of a brick and he has not fought in like 2 yrs so I got my monies on Olives. In theory, Mike could knock out anyone but he has not managed to do that in UFC apart from Hooker and a Geriatric Tony. Click to expand...

Well, no comment on the fight IQ but I wouldn't put too much stock in the 2 yrs off bit. It's not like he's forgot how to fight and he's going through another camp now after just getting out of a camp. I think Olives wins as well but I'm not counting Mike out. It should be a fun fight while it lasts.