Media Michael Chandler celebrates his victory in the future over Islam Makhachev: "We did it boys, we did it!"

Won't he be 1-1 in his last two if he beats Do Bronx? Going to have to win a few more than just one.
 
Would Love to see it, but Mak would Never accept that challenge. Ever.
 
I can see a fight where Chandler beats Oliveira. I see no fucking chance he beats Islam.
 
If Gaethje returns and puts on an impressive performance he can forget it.
 
giphy.gif
 
Domitian said:
Charles fights in a way that's basically kill or be killed and Chandler almost finished him the first fight. Go to 3:10

Mike has the fight iq of a brick and he has not fought in like 2 yrs so I got my monies on Olives. In theory, Mike could knock out anyone but he has not managed to do that in UFC apart from Hooker and a Geriatric Tony.
 
filthybliss said:
Mike has the fight iq of a brick and he has not fought in like 2 yrs so I got my monies on Olives. In theory, Mike could knock out anyone but he has not managed to do that in UFC apart from Hooker and a Geriatric Tony.
Well, no comment on the fight IQ but I wouldn't put too much stock in the 2 yrs off bit. It's not like he's forgot how to fight and he's going through another camp now after just getting out of a camp. I think Olives wins as well but I'm not counting Mike out. It should be a fun fight while it lasts.
 
If BSD beats Money Moicano, I say book him vs Chandler. I say this assuming that Chandler loses to Charles.

Give Frenchie another chance to enter the Top 5, highly winnable for him since I'm betting Chandler has slowed down a good bit from sitting on the sidelines waiting for Conor.
 
Is Chandler still booked to fight Conor at UFC 657

Its gone quiet recently, I guess its postponed and been rescheduled for UFC 661
 
