And Mas looked like dog shit years ago.I’m down for it but Chandler looked like dogshit only weeks ago
Oh cool, a meaningless fight with has been gate keeper. Chandler should face someone ranked about #10.
Brother we already know Chandler is not a top level lightweight anymore. This is great payday fight for him.No. It will be at Welterweight and it does nothing for either guy. No one cares if Masvidal fights again and Chandler needs to start fighting and giving up and coming Lightweights a chance to come up in the rankings. He's had numerous big time fights and lost all the important ones. It's time to see if he is actually a top level Lightweight still.
Gorge MasvidalThat's actually kind of interesting stylistically. Fatbread will need some serious work to get back into shape to compete with a guy like Chandler, even with the size difference.
