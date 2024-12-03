Media Michael Chandler calls out Jorge Masvidal, Masvidal responds

Who wins if they fight?

That's actually kind of interesting stylistically. Fatbread will need some serious work to get back into shape to compete with a guy like Chandler, even with the size difference.
 
No. It will be at Welterweight and it does nothing for either guy. No one cares if Masvidal fights again and Chandler needs to start fighting and giving up and coming Lightweights a chance to come up in the rankings. He's had numerous big time fights and lost all the important ones. It's time to see if he is actually a top level Lightweight still.
 
This is one of the many reasons I like fighters like Chandler. The dude is game.
 
m249viking said:
Oh cool, a meaningless fight with has been gate keeper. Chandler should face someone ranked about #10.
Probably yeah but a win over Masvidal would be good to boost Chandler's stock back up a little bit (regardless of how washed Masvidal is) and keep the possible McGregor fight barely alive if they ever end up booking that ever again.
 
Darkavius said:
No. It will be at Welterweight and it does nothing for either guy. No one cares if Masvidal fights again and Chandler needs to start fighting and giving up and coming Lightweights a chance to come up in the rankings. He's had numerous big time fights and lost all the important ones. It's time to see if he is actually a top level Lightweight still.
Brother we already know Chandler is not a top level lightweight anymore. This is great payday fight for him.
 
Ah so Chandler is ducking the upcoming lightweight fighters, cool.
 
Shane-O-Mac said:
Brother we already know Chandler is not a top level lightweight anymore. This is great payday fight for him.
He's had plenty of good paydays: Poirier, Gaethje and Oliveira, twice. Why does the guy who decided to sit out and wait for McGregor for 2 years need another great payday. He would just be sitting on his ranking and only fighting guys above him or in other divisions. He's done that for the majority of his UFC career and failed over and over. It's time for guys like him and Dariush to give LW's a chance to come up in the rankings.
 
