Media Michael Bisping refutes claims of Chito's alleged 'bad camp' according to Aljamain Sterling

I’m starting to consider going with Chito. But I’m just not sure yet. O’Malley is probably the smart pick. But it’s a crazy sport. And I’d just like to see hand picked Chito win the belt. It’s certainly happened before.

Just give me a good fight with no controversy.
 
I'm still leaning O'Malley tbh. Only question would be his cardio for five rounds cause I don't see either guy stopping the other.
 
If a trainer has to deny and laugh about it it's probably true. Chito definitely won't win if he comes in drained and lethargic.
 
Chito is my least liked fighter. He’s a featherweight that fights like a heavyweight.

He’s plodding, slow, and hardly ever throws any volume. He just relies on power to try to one shot you.
 
Goatenstein said:
If a trainer has to deny and laugh about it it's probably true. Chito definitely won't win if he comes in drained and lethargic.
Click to expand...
This is retarded logic.

"If you deny you're a cuck it means you are a cuck."
 
Chito doesn’t really remind me of the type of guy to have a bad camp.

His cardio is fantastic and he’s went from a volume guy who drowned Davey Grant in volume to an outrageously strong dude with KO power. Switching your style like that is not something that just happens without a crazy work ethic. Personally I’d be more worried about his mentality since his overconfidence in power is a double edged sword as shown in the Sandhagen fight.
 
Mike “The Ping” Bisping is gonna shill and do his best to sell the main event. Not surprised by his comments.
 
I have never heard a trainer or teammate say our guy looks like a bag of shit and he’s going to get killed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,101
Messages
55,190,866
Members
174,667
Latest member
josephteague13

Share this page

Back
Top