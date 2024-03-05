Chito doesn’t really remind me of the type of guy to have a bad camp.



His cardio is fantastic and he’s went from a volume guy who drowned Davey Grant in volume to an outrageously strong dude with KO power. Switching your style like that is not something that just happens without a crazy work ethic. Personally I’d be more worried about his mentality since his overconfidence in power is a double edged sword as shown in the Sandhagen fight.