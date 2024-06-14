  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Michael Bisping: Conor Mcgregor's "Titanium Shin Bone Has Failed" Resulting In UFC 303 Pull Out

Conor McGregor is done. At his prime he was the best striker the UFC has ever seen. Unfortunately he wasted his prime and all we have now is a broken shell of a man.
 
Bisping: Fuckin Ariel always meddling and interfering


btw buddeh, big john just tol me that conor's leg yea? the titanium isnt healing right

How he knows that beats the fuck outta me buddeh

but anyway yea that rat Ariel man, really pisses me off.
 
Weidman had waaaaay more issues than Conor's had so far with his leg, and he's back and actually looks relatively decent again.

Conor is obviously done as a top guy but I wouldn't necessarily think he's done altogether.
 
Well that sucks. I don't give a fuck what anyone says, I was looking forward to McGregor vs Chandler.
 
I just hope it snapped into a gazillion pieces and he can never walk again, let alone fight. And that he then descends further into his coruscating vortex of alcoholism and drug addiction, ends up desolate, broke, and imprisoned, to fade into a slow, miserable, painful demise.

Happy friday everyone!
 
Conor is completely done now that he is getting older his body is breaking down now too not a good combo.
 
Weidman's a shadow of his former self and needs to hang them up, his body is shot.
 
