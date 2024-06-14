And big John is in a rival promotion lmao. Great sourceWhy is Bisping getting this info from Big John?? Wtf does Big John have to do with this? Bisping works for the UFC for chrissakes.
Says He Heard It From Big John Mccarthy.
Apparently he reinjured his shin. Though that means even the Fall pushback for the PPV is in question.
A.Silva was a better, more complete striker with a better chin than Conor and it isn’t close.Conor McGregor is done. At his prime he was the best striker the UFC has ever seen. Unfortunately he wasted his prime and all we have now is a broken shell of a man.
Weidman's a shadow of his former self and needs to hang them up, his body is shot.Weidman had waaaaay more issues than Conor's had so far with his leg, and he's back and actually looks relatively decent again.
Conor is obviously done as a top guy but I wouldn't necessarily think he's done altogether.