Michael Bisping Beefing with Ariel Helwani ??

WokeWarrior
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 842
- Reaction score
- 1,256
Jesus christ where did this come from.?
anybody knows when this started? i did notice ariels relationship with bisping
similarly to with matt sera and changed once dana kicked ariel out.
props to DC and chael for remaining loyal to ariel.
i wonder if fighters do this to win points with dana....
i predict ariel responds
anybody knows when this started? i did notice ariels relationship with bisping
similarly to with matt sera and changed once dana kicked ariel out.
props to DC and chael for remaining loyal to ariel.
i wonder if fighters do this to win points with dana....
i predict ariel responds