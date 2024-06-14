  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Michael Bisping Beefing with Ariel Helwani ??

Jesus christ where did this come from.?


anybody knows when this started? i did notice ariels relationship with bisping
similarly to with matt sera and changed once dana kicked ariel out.
props to DC and chael for remaining loyal to ariel.

i wonder if fighters do this to win points with dana....

i predict ariel responds
 
From Bisping's podcast earlier this week.

It was absolutely perfect. He absolutely nailed Helweenie bang to rights.

Knew it would upset the weirdos on here who love Ariel just because he's anti Dana / UFC, even though he's a complete and utter snake cunt, that you wouldn't want to spend 2 seconds in his company.
 
SuperAlly said:
From Bisping's podcast earlier this week.

It was absolutely perfect. He absolutely nailed Helweenie bang to rights.

Knew it would upset the weirdos on here who love Ariel just because he's anti Dana / UFC, even though he's a complete and utter snake cunt, that you wouldn't want to spend 2 seconds in his company.
Wait till after your cornflakes before posting champ. You’re all over the place
 
