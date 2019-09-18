Miami Vice - Greatest TV Show EVER!

Right listen, I'm busy as fuck and I don't have time for this shit so stop making me think about non work related issues please

Is my Miami Vice the greatest damn TV show ever made?

Largest amount and best guest spots ever?
I just watched one Ron Perlman & Larry Fishbourne for God's sake
Phil Collins Jimmy Smits Liam Neesen Bruce Willis Melanie Griffith Lou Diamond Phillips Viggo Steve Buscemi
Michael Madsen Giancarlo Esposito Charles S Dutton John Tuturro Luis Guzman Ving Rhames Dennis Farina
Pam Grier John Legz Oliver Platt Chris Rock AL BUNDY MOTHERFUCKER

Best use of original music in a TV Show




Best Lieutenant in TV/Movie history and baddest motherfucker to boot
tve13191-731-19861017-0.jpg


Best buddy pairing
Crockett-Tubbs-miami-vice-784342_268_400.jpg


Best cars
landscape-1436387864-vice-lede.jpg


Best use of stubble omg he's so dreamy
don-johnson-stubble-600.jpg


Best use of mullet but still sexy
DXAYeo2VQAALHpd.jpg


best use of cigarettes
sonny_smokes.gif.0cb7b5874ed36f5a312839090025ae45.gif


Best sunglasses in a TV show
IMG_2940.thumb.GIF.ef287f4d0a8415a622554f57913f3c00.GIF


Greatest finale in TV show history
01a89c905743119fe00fe2f37459d542.jpg
 
best buddies without a lick of homosexuality
34398-miami-vice.jpg
 
The last time I saw Don Johnson was at a Farm- Aid where he took the stage and went on a drunken enviro-rant, making all kinds of ridiculous claims, stumbling over words and slurring.
He went on for twenty minutes.
 
best cast over all, look how damn happy they all are dammit, except Ed who wasn't able to smile because of 'Nam
latest
 
Job Interview said:
The last time I saw Don Johnson was at a Farm- Aid where he took the stage and went on a drunken enviro-rant, making all kinds of ridiculous claims, stumbling over words and slurring.
He went on for twenty minutes.
Dude is in the new Watchmen tv show, looks pretty fly these days
image
 
DID I MENTION CROCKETT LIVES ON A BOAT WITH A REAL DINOSAUR?
giphy.gif
 
best shotgun in TV history hidden in Tubb's back
600px-MV-ITHSTAK-2.png
 
I remember my parents were obsessed with it when I was really little. I watched the pilot episode a while back to check it out and was really surprised how good it was, it was like a movie. You listing all those guest stars makes me want to watch through the whole thing.
 
I'd give you the "best them tune" was pretty cool and sold Miami well, never watched the show though, recall a work colleague bringing in a video cassette of the latest episode because some woman in the offices had mentioned to him she'd missed it.....<36>
 
shinobimusashi said:
I remember my parents were obsessed with it when I was really little. I watched the pilot episode a while back to check it out and was really surprised how good it was, it was like a movie. You listing all those guest stars makes me want to watch through the whole thing.
There is a lot of filler but the good episodes are amazing, and yeah, better production values than most movies of the time

The finale is a 90 minute TV movie which was awesome
 
