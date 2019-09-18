Miami Vice - Greatest TV Show EVER!

HUGHPHUG
Right listen, I'm busy as fuck and I don't have time for this shit so stop making me think about non work related issues please
Is my Miami Vice the greatest damn TV show ever made?
Largest amount and best guest spots ever?
I just watched one Ron Perlman & Larry Fishbourne for God's sake
Phil Collins Jimmy Smits Liam Neesen Bruce Willis Melanie Griffith Lou Diamond Phillips Viggo Steve Buscemi
Michael Madsen Giancarlo Esposito Charles S Dutton John Tuturro Luis Guzman Ving Rhames Dennis Farina
Pam Grier John Legz Oliver Platt Chris Rock AL BUNDY MOTHERFUCKER
Best use of original music in a TV Show
Best Lieutenant in TV/Movie history and baddest motherfucker to boot
Best buddy pairing
Best cars
Best use of stubble omg he's so dreamy
Best use of mullet but still sexy
best use of cigarettes
Best sunglasses in a TV show
Greatest finale in TV show history
