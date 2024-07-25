Crime Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada has been arrested during a FBI sting operation in El Paso, Texas.

Did Kamala get this done since she's in charge of the border? What will happen because of this?

 
I've said it before and I'll say it again. They will never stop the drug flow. They could arrest the top guy a thousand times and every single time a new guy will take over within a few days. It's completely hopeless.
 
Pretty sure that guy did some landscaping for me on Tuesday.
 
