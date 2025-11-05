  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Mexican Mayor spoke out against cartels, assassinated. We'll see if Sheinbaum does something

Popular mayor assassinated in Mexico for criticizing the cartels

Gonna be interesting to see if Sheinbaum does something about it

 
Good luck to Mexico because the cartels ain't no chumps like MS13 and they have their own military LOL
Exactly. MS13 and other gangs did petty crime, thefts, and some drug dealing.

The cartels are about 1,000 times more powerful, organized, and wealthy. They buy out police, judges, the military, etc.
 
Good luck to Mexico because the cartels ain't no chumps like MS13 and they have their own military LOL
Mexico could just buy some A 10s from the US. They are real good at the job of air ground support. Send them to the cartel compounds and areas they control. Then send in ground troops to clean up what little is left.
 
I wonder what would happen if we all just sobered up, what could the cartel possibly pivot to that would benefit them like drugs? Human trafficking wouldn't even come close imo.
 
I wonder what would happen if we all just sobered up, what could the cartel possibly pivot to that would benefit them like drugs? Human trafficking wouldn't even come close imo.
Never happen...

People have been chewing coco leaves and addicted to opium for thousands of years
 
The only thing Mexico can do is hand the keys over to Trump to deal with the cartels. Trump is already frothing at the mouth, just looking for ANY excuse to kill them.
 
I wonder what would happen if we all just sobered up, what could the cartel possibly pivot to that would benefit them like drugs? Human trafficking wouldn't even come close imo.
A cartel slaughtered hundreds of innocent avocado farmers just because an opposing faction controlled it. They're not into just drugs anymore. They control avocados, lemons, all kinds of fruits and vegetables for export. They also have internet service that they provide for the people that they have to subscribe to or they'll be killed.

They have their hands in everything.

There's a video of them kidnapping an innocent family that's related to an enemy cartel. They raped the 2 young daughters, hung them upside down and cut them in half with a chainsaw while the parents watched and did the same to the mom and dad.
 
Never happen...

People have been chewing coco leaves and addicted to opium for thousands of years.
It's just a thought, but I don't think we'd need to eliminate drug use completely to make a significant impact. Besides, focusing on enforcement clearly doesn't work unless you go balls out like El Salvador.
 
A cartel slaughtered hundreds of innocent avocado farmers just because an opposing faction controlled it. They're not into just drugs anymore. They control avocados, lemons, all kinds of fruits and vegetables for export. They also have internet service that they provide for the people that they have to subscribe to or they'll be killed.

They have their hands in everything.

There's a video of them kidnapping an innocent family that's related to an enemy cartel. They raped the 2 young daughters, hung them upside down and cut them in half with a chainsaw while the parents watched and did the same to the mom and dad.
Fucking insanity. I'm not opposed to going medieval on them, the Mexican people deserve better.
 
