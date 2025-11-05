Gonna be interesting to see if Sheinbaum does something about it
Good luck to Mexico because the cartels ain't no chumps like MS13 and they have their own military LOLMexico should just do what El Salvador did. Hard line. Just kill or imprison all cartel members.
Mexico could just buy some A 10s from the US. They are real good at the job of air ground support. Send them to the cartel compounds and areas they control. Then send in ground troops to clean up what little is left.
I wonder what would happen if we all just sobered up, what could the cartel possibly pivot to that would benefit them like drugs? Human trafficking wouldn't even come close imo.
Avocados?I wonder what would happen if we all just sobered up, what could the cartel possibly pivot to that would benefit them like drugs? Human trafficking wouldn't even come close imo.
It's just a thought, but I don't think we'd need to eliminate drug use completely to make a significant impact. Besides, focusing on enforcement clearly doesn't work unless you go balls out like El Salvador.Never happen...
People have been chewing coco leaves and addicted to opium for thousands of years.
Fucking insanity. I'm not opposed to going medieval on them, the Mexican people deserve better.A cartel slaughtered hundreds of innocent avocado farmers just because an opposing faction controlled it. They're not into just drugs anymore. They control avocados, lemons, all kinds of fruits and vegetables for export. They also have internet service that they provide for the people that they have to subscribe to or they'll be killed.
They have their hands in everything.
There's a video of them kidnapping an innocent family that's related to an enemy cartel. They raped the 2 young daughters, hung them upside down and cut them in half with a chainsaw while the parents watched and did the same to the mom and dad.