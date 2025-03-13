Romulas
I'm about 6 weeks in and recently added red light therapy into the mix and still don't feel any difference. Does anyone have any personal experience with it they can share?
I'm an avid health/anti aging advocate. I'm 42, in great shape for any age and have a variety of health regimens in place like a supplement and vitamin schedule, home sauna, bjj black belt training 3x a week, lift weights 2x a week and eat extremely healthy foods. I've also done stem cell therapy, use peptides, gave trt a try a few years back and do a variety of anti aging protocols.
I'm willing to try anything and usually get some measurable results but after taking Methylene blue, I feel nothing.
