I'm about 6 weeks in and recently added red light therapy into the mix and still don't feel any difference. Does anyone have any personal experience with it they can share?



I'm an avid health/anti aging advocate. I'm 42, in great shape for any age and have a variety of health regimens in place like a supplement and vitamin schedule, home sauna, bjj black belt training 3x a week, lift weights 2x a week and eat extremely healthy foods. I've also done stem cell therapy, use peptides, gave trt a try a few years back and do a variety of anti aging protocols.

I'm willing to try anything and usually get some measurable results but after taking Methylene blue, I feel nothing.
 
If your in peak conditioning you might not feel it , a common mistake is everyone expecting reverse aging but it’s about maintaining. It might be working you won’t actually know bc it’s not an enhancing as far as working out like creating , Carnosyn etc where you will feel it . From what I read it’s synthetic and needs high dosages to work at its best .

Like most things long time use and consistency is needed , maybe someone not at optimal health might feel it more ? There are ways to bring dead cells back ( anastasis ) but imop creatine which helps mitochondria which makes cells live much longer is definitely needed in anyone’s anti aging crusade .


Not to read the whole article ( it’s long and ……) this is another supplement I’ve been on since around 2002 .

Thanks for the awesome reply! Looked over that study and will get more into it this weekend. I ordered agmatine. Alzeimers runs in my family.

I take creatine daily (only 1 gram unless I'm training for something) same with both of my kids.

Do you take resveratrol?
 
Yea every week ( red wine ) , I mix a glass or two in my drink sometimes, I used to take resveratrol in a anti aging formula back in the early 2000”s . I find red wine gives me more nitric oxide on top of the other stuff .


I’ve taking creatine since 1992 dosages vary per individual myself I take 5 grams a day or 10 on intense days . Agmatine may not work as fast as other supplements it works best for intense training as well I mix Carnosyn with it ,I always mix creatine and Carnosyn together or Carnosyn and Agmatine ,I keep creatine and Agmatine separately as it might be counter active to each other .
 
Agmatine is one of the best overall supplements I've taken
 
