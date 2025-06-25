I was prescribed methadone for pain management for a while.



I loved that shit.



I have crazy crazy high opioid tolerance. I take 2x 40mg oxycontins and doesn't even slightly get me "high" but methadone always gave me a bit of that warm and fuzzy eyes rolling back feeling.



And fentanyl. It is a damn shame that stupid scumbags started mixing that shit with street drugs and killing people. It is a very effective pain medicine when in the right hands and not abused.





Are you on it for rehab?



Obviously all opiods are going to work based on your tolerance so if you were tolerant to high high amounts it will affect you proportionally to your tolerance. I would imagine that the itchiness will go away over time as you detox down to a lower tolerance....



Oddly... ketamine treatment is SUPPOSED to reset your opiod tolerance (at least that is how it was explained to me) but I could see why maybe that would be playing with fire if used in a addiction setting.