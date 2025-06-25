Methadone

I now take 100mg of methadone. the level of itchiness is INSANE. also very fatiguing. other than that quite boring I dunno if I want to stay on this shit
 
I was prescribed methadone for pain management for a while.

I loved that shit.

I have crazy crazy high opioid tolerance. I take 2x 40mg oxycontins and doesn't even slightly get me "high" but methadone always gave me a bit of that warm and fuzzy eyes rolling back feeling.

And fentanyl. It is a damn shame that stupid scumbags started mixing that shit with street drugs and killing people. It is a very effective pain medicine when in the right hands and not abused.


Are you on it for rehab?

Obviously all opiods are going to work based on your tolerance so if you were tolerant to high high amounts it will affect you proportionally to your tolerance. I would imagine that the itchiness will go away over time as you detox down to a lower tolerance....

Oddly... ketamine treatment is SUPPOSED to reset your opiod tolerance (at least that is how it was explained to me) but I could see why maybe that would be playing with fire if used in a addiction setting.
 
So what is it supposed to do? Control withdrawal symptoms without making you high?
 
A long time a go a lady I know was a caregiver of a family member who was terminally ill and was prescribed fentanyl patches.
A dude asked the lady if she had the hook up for pain medication for his lower back pain and this bitch gave him a fentanyl patch. Then the next day they found him dead in bed.<Prem973>
 
A long time a go a lady I know was a caregiver of a family member who was terminally ill and was prescribed fentanyl patches.
A dude asked the lady if she had the hook up for pain medication for his lower back pain and this bitch gave him a fentanyl patch. Then the next day they found him dead in bed.<Prem973>
and then you took the rest of the patches and sold them?
and made out with the body..
 
