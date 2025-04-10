Meth fuelled chainsaw attack in nursing home

Skip the ad. I find his content amusing but your mileage may varyWhat state? I'm too annoyed by that moron to watch past his plug for ball shavers
I just want to know what state it happened inSkip the ad. I find his content amusing but your mileage may vary
St.Charles, IllinoisI just want to know what state it happened in
I already know that I don't like him.
I am entertained by The Fat Electrician though.... Which is related to how that I know that I don't like this guy
FTFYSkip the tazer. Shoot the fucker
What about a ketamine psycho swinging a chainsaw?FTFY
I'm not taking my chances with a meth'd out psycho swinging a chainsaw.