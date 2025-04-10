Meth fuelled chainsaw attack in nursing home

Meatspin

Meatspin

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 26, 2008
Messages
3,302
Reaction score
3,096
Check out this crazy shit - dude with a chainsaw in a nursing home.
Skip to 7:18 for start of the encounter
9:28 cut to the chase

 
What state? I'm too annoyed by that moron to watch past his plug for ball shavers
 
Meatspin said:
Skip the ad. I find his content amusing but your mileage may vary 🤷
Click to expand...
I just want to know what state it happened in

I already know that I don't like him.

I am entertained by The Fat Electrician though.... Which is related to how that I know that I don't like this guy
 
God I'm a piece of shit. I lmao'd at the thread title and then again at the video title almost to the point of being in tears. It sounds like some video game shit, like Postal or something.

Hopefully he didn't hurt anyone.
 
Fury said:
I just want to know what state it happened in

I already know that I don't like him.

I am entertained by The Fat Electrician though.... Which is related to how that I know that I don't like this guy
Click to expand...
St.Charles, Illinois
 
More importantly did the Stihl make it ? did they get the cover back ? gotta protect those teeth
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,191
Messages
57,146,515
Members
175,554
Latest member
bruiser blade

Share this page

Back
Top