I started smoking cigarettes when I was nine and was drinking at eleven or twelve. That spiraled into whatever could get me high as a teenager but when I was 15 I nearly had an overdose where I was just heaving into a toilet for nearly three hours before my mom came in freaking out and wanting to take me to the hospital. I told her I didn't need it and had her help me to my bed and the next morning after taking a long shower I looked at myself in the mirror and didn't like the person I had became so I stopped everything and haven't looked back. Addiction can be a serious thing to beat but once you do win, it's so easy to say no. Just make sure you aren't surrounding yourself with people who have your vices.