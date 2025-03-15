Metallica vs HHJ

Bowel-forged Stool
Manlet belt
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2017
- Messages
- 12,160
- Reaction score
- 17,051
You guys have an odd take on this.
@MetaIIica offered @HHJ a bet
HHJ didn’t take it!
So who is truly weak, the guy that offered a bet he would have lost, or the guy that didn’t take it?
And I’ve got nothing against HHJ. Dude is on the ballad for poster of the year, year after year.
But give the other guy a chance
@MetaIIica offered @HHJ a bet
HHJ didn’t take it!
So who is truly weak, the guy that offered a bet he would have lost, or the guy that didn’t take it?
And I’ve got nothing against HHJ. Dude is on the ballad for poster of the year, year after year.
But give the other guy a chance