Metal rod in Conrad's leg

I don’t know if you guys saw the post but Mcgregor tweeted a long, rambling, chemically assisted tweet about how he’s going to be able to break legs and disembowel his opponents with this piece of re bar or whatever it is he’s got in his legs now. The question has got to be how is this legal? Mcgregor is morphing into a cassowary right before our eyes. A cassowary is a large killer bird that disembowels men with a single kick. Is the yappy little Irishman transitioning into a cassowary?
1713841545835.jpeg
This fucker even looks like mcgregor
 
Yoel had a metal plate in his neck which kept his head from snapping back from punches which likely prevented him from getting knocked out, that was somehow legal and RDA had a plate on his jaw
 
yeah I always wondered how no one made the connection in their head between Yoel Romero having metal support in his neck and his seemingly abnormal ability eat brutal headkicks like they're jabs lol
 
Unbreakable titanium shin bone. His kicks might start sleeping some doods now.
 
If that were true, then Teh Chris and Anderson would still be wrecking fools with their metal shins

a979a969-c70f-4752-bc12-209bfaab419d-jpeg.849945
 
Lmao. I think Conor is a bit... Deluded about what's in his leg or how it helps him.

I suffered an almost identical injury last year. Snapped my shin and my ankle. Most painful shit ever was them trying to re align bones, awake, plugged with morphine... Almost lost my foot...

Anyway, it's been over a year and I know I don't have the same treatment as Conor but TBF no matter how rich you are... They're doing the same shit anyway. Putting plates n rods in to keep the bones in place to heal.

I dunno about him but my shit is still awkward to fully walk on, let alone kick wit. I think his leg will be more compromised and at risk still.
 
Tim Sylvia had a titanium rod in his forearm after Mir broke it. He says it made his punches more powerful.

But he has also said that 90% of fighting is half-mental.
 
