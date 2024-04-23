Metal rod in Conrad’s leg

PhilMcCavity
I don’t know if you guys saw the post but Mcgregor tweeted a long, rambling, chemically assisted tweet about how he’s going to be able to break legs and disembowel his opponents with this piece of re bar or whatever it is he’s got in his legs now. The question has got to be how is this legal? Mcgregor is morphing into a cassowary right before our eyes. A cassowary is a large killer bird that disembowels men with a single kick. Is the yappy little Irishman transitioning into a cassowary?
This fucker even looks like mcgregor
