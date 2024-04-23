Metal rod in Conrad’s leg

Lmao. I think Conor is a bit... Deluded about what's in his leg or how it helps him.



I suffered an almost identical injury last year. Snapped my shin and my ankle. Most painful shit ever was them trying to re align bones, awake, plugged with morphine... Almost lost my foot...



Anyway, it's been over a year and I know I don't have the same treatment as Conor but TBF no matter how rich you are... They're doing the same shit anyway. Putting plates n rods in to keep the bones in place to heal.



I dunno about him but my shit is still awkward to fully walk on, let alone kick wit. I think his leg will be more compromised and at risk still.