Meta to unleash AI-generated accounts all over Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Opens Floodgates On AI-Generated Accounts On Facebook, Instagram
AI-generated user accounts are the new normal for Instagram and Facebook parent, Meta. Here's how AI influencers and artificial accounts are evolving.
www.forbes.com
I really don't know why they are doing this, why put a mass bot-ai generated accounts all over the place ? It seem that the Dead internet Theory is about to take place after all.