Meta to unleash AI-generated accounts all over Facebook and Instagram.

So the Kate Upton look a like sending me a friend request and flirting in my DMs isn't real?

200.gif
 
We need a hard reset tbh, the internet has been slowly destroyed since its introduction by OTT advertising, vile social media platforms that kill braincells, war room posters, and now this AI garbage.

Press the button.
 
The elders of the internet knows who I am.
 
Bot accounts have been a thing for a while and they're easily detected.

Fortunately most people are skeptical of everything they see online.
 
I member back in the olden days my buddy was 100% convinced that the real Honky Tonk Man sent him a friend request on MySpace
 
Pliny Pete said:
I member back in the olden days my buddy was 100% convinced that the real Honky Tonk Man sent him a friend request on MySpace
Click to expand...

The world needs an omnipresent AI Honky Tonk Man who is 24/7 shooting on everyone

 
