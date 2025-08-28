Madmick said: Yep. Coincidentally, this just came up in the shooting thread, and that's how the Census treats it. People who "identify as trans" are counted as transgender, now.



Conservatives were the ones who originally highlighted the danger of this, and predicted that predators would exploit this incredibly flimsy standard, when afforded legal validity, to prey on women and children, such as with public bathroom spaces, or in women's prisons.



So this is definitely not a story thats visibility I would champion as a liberal if I argued against those positions. Click to expand...

It definitely needs tackling.If you can reach adulthood and commit extremely serious crimes, you're a man for the rest of your life.You don't get any concessions. You don't get to have an existential crisis that anybody needs to pay attention to. You go behind bars for a long, long time and society shuns and ignores you for the duration.If this kind of fuckery is used, like I say, slap on an extra 10 years in a mental institution. Committing a crime like this and then displaying either outright cynicism or a complete lack of understanding of self should onlydeter a release in the name of public safety.I'd definitely punish this harshly (let's pretend it's treatment), and while I'm sure there would be some bleeding hearts sobbing about it somewhere, again, it's a vile criminal scumbag. Who cares what they're going through?