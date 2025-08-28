Crime Met Police Volunteer Raped 12 Year Old, is Pretending to Be Trans

www.bbc.co.uk

Met Police special constable found guilty of sex offences

James Bubb, who now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, abused a position of trust, police say.
www.bbc.co.uk

A Metropolitan Police special constable has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
James Bubb, who now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, groomed one of his two victims online before sexually assaulting her when she was just 12 years old.
The 27-year-old, from Chesham in Buckinghamshire, was also found guilty of raping a woman he met online while posing as a 16-year-old girl.
Amersham Law Courts was told the defendant, who still identified as male at the time of the alleged offences, would be referred to by biological sex throughout the trial.
Bubb began to volunteer with the Met Police Central West team as a special constable on 19 September 2020.
He was suspended from volunteer duties immediately after his arrest by Thames Valley Police on 30 April 2024.
The offences took place between 1 January 2018 and 2 April 2024.
The crown court trial was told that Bubb met his first victim on the online chat site Omegle in 2018 - before meeting in person for the first time at a Christian festival a few months later.
Prosecutors said Bubb was a volunteer steward and the victim was wearing a colour-coded child's wristband that was clearly on show.
The officer sexually assaulted the girl in public shortly before her 13th birthday and was forced to pull his trousers up after a dog walker went past.
His victim also said Bubb spoke "a lot about the powers he had" in his role with the Met as a special constable.
Bubb was found guilty of one count of raping a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of assault by penetration - all relating to the same complainant.
He was found not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual activity with a child in relation to the same complainant.
Bubb was also found guilty of one count of rape against a second complainant.
The court heard the officer raped the woman, who he met when she had just turned 18, while he was in an on-off relationship with her between January 2018 and February 2023.
She said the defendant would "use police training techniques" on her, telling police: "The control, the power he got. It sure as hell wasn't consensual."

'Safe spaces'​

Judge Jonathan Cooper told jurors after the trial the case must have been "very challenging, I'm sure, for you as individuals".
Jurors reached verdicts after deliberating for six hours and 32 minutes.
A spokesperson for the NSPCC child protection charity said Bubb should have been relied on to "keep children safe".
"It is now vital that both the victims in this disturbing case receive all the support they need to move forwards with their lives," they said.
"Bubb's actions also highlight once again how tech companies need to be doing much more to make their platforms safe spaces for children and young people when they go online."
After the verdicts, Det Sgt Catriona Cameron, of the Thames Valley Police child abuse investigation unit, said Bubb's actions were "absolutely" a breach of trust.
"There was an element that he used the fact that they are a special constable in order to intimidate and they have used officer safety techniques and restraint on the victims as part of their offending," said Det Sgt Cameron
Bubb will be sentenced at a later date.

Hang this thing.

The trans thing just isn't remotely believable when he's sticking his dick in children. They should add an extra 10 years (in a mental institution if necessary) to the sentence for anyone claiming trans despite committing crimes only a sexually deviant male could commit. Even in it's total shame, it insists on dragging the names of other innocents through the muck.
 
Another perfect example of how this stupid ideology is used by every psychopath to try to game the system.

It’s almost like we should go back to the time where a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and fuck how you’re “feeling” and how you “identify”.
 
Seano said:
Its odd how when a trans person does something shitty, they are "pretending to be trans". My understanding is if you say you are trans, you are trans and no one may question it.
They just updated the photo.

df676630-8424-11f0-8920-cb71bf7274c6.png.webp


This is the cunt that raped the 12 year old, when he raped the 12 year old he met at a Christian festival.

3ece62d0-8354-11f0-83cc-c5da98c419b8.jpg.webp


This is him now, embarrassing himself in some ridiculous charade.
 
A deranged mentally ill transexuals raped a child.

Not surprised.

And people are paying taxes to feed a trash in an assylum, just throw him from a cliff or at the sea, to feed the fishes.

Nothing ever came that was good from transexuals. A nuisance to society, what are transexuals but subverted brainwashed deceived bums who do not know what's good for them, whose petty crusade is to no longer be a man to end up neither being a man or a woman.
 
Seano said:
Its odd how when a trans person does something shitty, they are "pretending to be trans". My understanding is if you say you are trans, you are trans and no one may question it.
Yep. Coincidentally, this just came up in the shooting thread, and that's how the Census treats it. People who "identify as trans" are counted as transgender, now.

Conservatives were the ones who originally highlighted the danger of this, and predicted that predators would exploit this incredibly flimsy standard, when afforded legal validity, to prey on women and children, such as with public bathroom spaces, or in women's prisons.

So this is definitely not a story thats visibility I would elevate as a liberal if I argued against those positions.
 
Koro_11 said:
Another perfect example of how this stupid ideology is used by every psychopath to try to game the system.

It’s almost like we should go back to the time where a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and fuck how you’re “feeling” and how you “identify”.
those were the good ol days, nowadays, mental disorders are a badge of honor.
 
Madmick said:
Yep. Coincidentally, this just came up in the shooting thread, and that's how the Census treats it. People who "identify as trans" are counted as transgender, now.

Conservatives were the ones who originally highlighted the danger of this, and predicted that predators would exploit this incredibly flimsy standard, when afforded legal validity, to prey on women and children, such as with public bathroom spaces, or in women's prisons.

So this is definitely not a story thats visibility I would champion as a liberal if I argued against those positions.
It definitely needs tackling.

If you can reach adulthood and commit extremely serious crimes as a man, you're a man for the rest of your life.

You don't get any concessions. You don't get to have an existential crisis that anybody needs to pay attention to. You go behind bars for a long, long time and society shuns and ignores you for the duration.

If this kind of fuckery is used, like I say, slap on an extra 10 years in a mental institution. Committing a crime like this and then displaying either outright cynicism or a complete lack of understanding of self should only substantially deter a release in the name of public safety.

I'd definitely punish this harshly (let's pretend it's treatment), and while I'm sure there would be some bleeding hearts sobbing about it somewhere, again, it's a vile criminal scumbag. Who cares what they're going through?
 
Ok he says he is a woman now. No doubt a lesbian woman.

So the left here describe what a woman is and how he does not meet that description.

If you have a dick you belong in a male prison. If you are post po trans you are still male but I can see alowing a po male into women's prison.

He can go to a segregation unit in a male prison for at least 50 years.
 
oldshadow said:
Ok he says he is a woman now. No doubt a lesbian woman.

So the left here describe what a woman is and how he does not meet that description.

If you have a dick you belong in a male prison. If you are post po trans you are still male but I can see alowing a po male into women's prison.

He can go to a segregation unit in a male prison for at least 50 years.
Maybe he's dressing up as a woman now because he knows he's going into a men's prison and wants what's coming.

The UK won't be putting him in a women's prison at this point.
 
Seano said:
Its odd how when a trans person does something shitty, they are "pretending to be trans". My understanding is if you say you are trans, you are trans and no one may question it.
It’s more odd you don’t understand he’s not a real transgender he committed those crimes as a male and one crime posing as a 16 year old female to lure someone he changed his name and identified as a woman after he was charged and investigations began the same month to get solitary confinement in prison for obvious reasons .

Actually it’s not odd at all for you bc you don’t really get much on here except your not alone in this thread there’s plenty of stupid on here .Lol
 
Siver! said:
Maybe he's dressing up as a woman now because he knows he's going into a men's prison and wants what's coming.

The UK won't be putting him in a women's prison at this point.
So what is a woman and why does he not meet that requirement.

I sure hope he doesn't go to a woman's prison. No one with a dick should be in a woman's prison, correct?
 
Deaths Head said:
It’s more odd you don’t understand he’s not a real transgender he committed those crimes as a male and one crime posing as a 16 year old female to lure someone he changed his name and identified as a woman after he was charged and investigations began the same month to get solitary confinement in prison for obvious reasons .

Actually it’s not odd at all for you bc you don’t really get much on here except your not alone in this thread there’s plenty of stupid on here .Lol
Explain "real transgender".
 
