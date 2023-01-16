This is just getting ridiculous now.A SENIOR cop has been found dead at his home after failing to attend a police station to be charged over possessing child abuse images, The Sun can reveal.The body of Met Police chief inspector Richard Watkinson, 49, was discovered by colleagues concerned about his welfare.Police said his death was "unexplained" though not suspicious and sources said it is suspected Watkinson killed himself while under "huge mental strain" over the case.One source told The Sun that Watkinson was due to report back on bail last Thursday morning to be charged over an alleged network of online paedophiles.He is said to have feared he was about to be publicly named in connection with the alleged conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children.He was a popular and high profile officer often wheeled out by the Met to give public statements following high-profile stings and police operations.But colleagues were "shocked" by Watkinson’s arrest on 9 July 2021.Watkinson was originally held over allegations of misconduct in public office, sending obscene messages, corrupt exercise of police powers and data protection breaches.It followed a joint probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Met’s professional standards unit.During a search of the cop’s home, investigators are said to have found a secret trap-door which led to an area where computer equipment allegedly containing the [up to thousands of] child abuse images was found.The material is said to have been Category A and B – the two most serious bands - which feature children being sexually abused.Following the alleged discovery of the illegal material, Chief Insp Watkinson was further arrested 11 days later on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office.