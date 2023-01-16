Law Met Police Investigating 800 Officers For Sexual & Domestic Abuse Claims, as PC Admits 49 Offences

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-64293158

The Met Police is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving about 800 of its officers, the commissioner has said.

It comes after PC David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including dozens of rapes.

Sir Mark Rowley announced all 45,000 Met officers and staff would be rechecked for previously missed offending.

He also apologised to Carrick's victims for the force's failings.

The Met said a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff were being reviewed from the last 10 years to make sure the appropriate decisions were made.

It can now be reported that Carrick had already pleaded guilty in December to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, and admitted the final six counts on Monday.

He committed the offences against 12 women across two decades.

Despite having five public complaints to his name, he passed checks to become a firearms officer when he transferred to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009 and he was vetted again in 2017.

Just read that last sentence I've posted.

Holy fuck.

This is very real evidence of immense corruption in the Metropolitan Police. Bear in mind the Met Police is just Greater London alone...

It's been said for long enough that the police as an organisation here in the UK constantly covers for and protects it's officers, but on sexual and domestic violence???

Unreal.
 
Dig a trench, line em up and sh..

Wait, what's this little warning that keeps popping up all about?

Seriously. Sexual predators need to be offed without prejudice. It's the only crime that can't be excused or explained away via unusual circumstances.
 
Bald1 said:
Dig a trench, line em up and sh..

Wait, what's this little warning that keeps popping up all about?

Seriously. Sexual predators need to be offed without prejudice. It's the only crime that can't be excused or explained away via unusual circumstances.
It's also a crime that doesn't go away just because you lose a job.

If you're that sort, you're scum, and you'll keep committing your abusive, power-obsessive crimes at any level of society.

People abusing weaker people for sexual gratification or within a relationship is an obvious sign of personality disorder. Everyone knows it's wrong, but some people still do it.
 
Welp, he's gonna get a taste of his own medicine for at least the next decade, probably longer..
 
More so that the establishment protects them as well, we have these constraint scandals but its just a case of "say sorry and go back to normal!" each time.

Almost as if the establishment likes the idea of the police as toxic scum who loath progressive politics......
 
The Met currently has 34000 officers. These are 800 officers over the past 10 years and are effectively reviews of closed cases to make sure the correct decision was made. It's not the evidence of corruption you think it is.

Police disciplinary procedures run on a basis of balance of probability father than burden of proof. This means that if you are accused of something and there is not enough evidence to convict you in court, if the board believes it could have happened, you can still be sacked.
 
Given the amount of officers, this may not be that unusual. For example, just in 2019 the NYPD received over 10,000 various complaints. I don't know how many of those were sexual but compare that with MET police over a larger period of time.
 
--

--

--

Sounds like Line of Duty has plenty of material for a new season . . . would be nice for them to get another.
 
This is just getting ridiculous now. :rolleyes:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21062047/met-police-officer-dead-child-abuse-images-charge/

A SENIOR cop has been found dead at his home after failing to attend a police station to be charged over possessing child abuse images, The Sun can reveal.

The body of Met Police chief inspector Richard Watkinson, 49, was discovered by colleagues concerned about his welfare.

taken-without-permission-senior-cop-788990336.jpg


Police said his death was "unexplained" though not suspicious and sources said it is suspected Watkinson killed himself while under "huge mental strain" over the case.

One source told The Sun that Watkinson was due to report back on bail last Thursday morning to be charged over an alleged network of online paedophiles.

He is said to have feared he was about to be publicly named in connection with the alleged conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children.

He was a popular and high profile officer often wheeled out by the Met to give public statements following high-profile stings and police operations.

But colleagues were "shocked" by Watkinson’s arrest on 9 July 2021.

Watkinson was originally held over allegations of misconduct in public office, sending obscene messages, corrupt exercise of police powers and data protection breaches.

It followed a joint probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Met’s professional standards unit.

During a search of the cop’s home, investigators are said to have found a secret trap-door which led to an area where computer equipment allegedly containing the [up to thousands of] child abuse images was found.

The material is said to have been Category A and B – the two most serious bands - which feature children being sexually abused.

Following the alleged discovery of the illegal material, Chief Insp Watkinson was further arrested 11 days later on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office.
 
/

/

He did the right thing in the end imo. Not to be morbid, but really... I never understood how people can live with themselves re: child related crime.
 
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/...iplinary-action-mark-rowley-b1052541.html?amp

Less than one per cent of nearly 50,000 complaints by the public about police performance led to disciplinary proceedings last year, new Home Office figures revealed on Thursday.

The statistics show that 48,979 complaints made about police officers were dealt with in the 12 months to the end of March involving a total of 115,235 allegations of misconduct.

But the majority of complaints led to a finding of no case to answer and only 0.3 per cent, involving 158 officers, led to disciplinary proceedings.

Some of these ended without any sanction and although a handful of others resulted in final written warnings or findings of gross misconduct, the statistics will revive questions about whether existing disciplinary and complaints procedures are sufficiently robust.
 
That figure sounds about right. Fabricated complaints by members of the public are part and parcel of modern policing. Body worn video has helped to bottom these out quickly compared to 10 years ago. A complaint of misconduct is usually somebody who is unhappy at how they have been dealt with/spoken to.
 
In relation to the Richard Watkinson investigation 2 retired Met officers have been charged with child sexual abuse offences.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news...cers-charged-with-child-sexual-abuse-offences

Two retired Metropolitan police officers have been charged with child sexual abuse offences as part of an investigation into a serving Met chief inspector who was found dead on the day he was due to be charged.

/

Jack Addis, 63, of no fixed address but from Perthshire, Scotland, and Jeremy Laxton, 62, from Lincolnshire, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on 9 February.
 
As the great Donald trump once said “somebody’s doing the raping.”
 
Bald1 said:
Dig a trench, line em up and sh..

Wait, what's this little warning that keeps popping up all about?

Seriously. Sexual predators need to be offed without prejudice. It's the only crime that can't be excused or explained away via unusual circumstances.
Depends entirely on where the offence lands on the slide-rule of "sexual assault". I'm no rapist apologist, but definitions get changed way to frequently to go painting with too big a brush.
 
irish_thug said:
Depends entirely on where the offence lands on the slide-rule of "sexual assault". I'm no rapist apologist, but definitions get changed way to frequently to go painting with too big a brush.
Fair enough. This is one topic I tend to go overboard with admittedly.
 
