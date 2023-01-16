Siver!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-64293158
The Met Police is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving about 800 of its officers, the commissioner has said.
It comes after PC David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including dozens of rapes.
Sir Mark Rowley announced all 45,000 Met officers and staff would be rechecked for previously missed offending.
He also apologised to Carrick's victims for the force's failings.
--
The Met said a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff were being reviewed from the last 10 years to make sure the appropriate decisions were made.
It can now be reported that Carrick had already pleaded guilty in December to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, and admitted the final six counts on Monday.
He committed the offences against 12 women across two decades.
--
Despite having five public complaints to his name, he passed checks to become a firearms officer when he transferred to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009 and he was vetted again in 2017.
--
Just read that last sentence I've posted.
Holy fuck.
This is very real evidence of immense corruption in the Metropolitan Police. Bear in mind the Met Police is just Greater London alone...
It's been said for long enough that the police as an organisation here in the UK constantly covers for and protects it's officers, but on sexual and domestic violence???
Unreal.
