Met a Dude with 10 Kids

B

Bballfan123

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 16, 2020
Messages
1,107
Reaction score
1,181
Saw this dude pull up to the thrifts store witb a van full of kids. I was like doubl w t f?

It was a 15 passenger van.

I was like they all yours (i had my son w me so it was funny) he was like all but 1. I was like so

He said says i have 10 kids. Ten? Hurh? Do ppl still do that? They were all in suits too. It was great
Asmish bless

CHAD

Can anyone relate? Anyone here have 10 kids?
 
I bet you have met many a man that has fathered 10 or greater

They just don't advertise it
 
Bballfan123 said:
Saw this dude pull up to the thrifts store witb a van full of kids. I was like doubl w t f?

It was a 15 passenger van.

I was like they all yours (i had my son w me so it was funny) he was like all but 1. I was like so

He said says i have 10 kids. Ten? Hurh? Do ppl still do that? They were all in suits too. It was great
Asmish bless

CHAD

Can anyone relate? Anyone here have 10 kids?
Click to expand...
0yLgmds.gif


At least 10 times, assuming no twins or triplets
 
Not trying to one up you but...

Around 25 yrs ago I met a married couple with 11 children. And they looked like they could have pumped out more yet. Not uncommon in older times I guess.

The funny part was their surname was actually 'Welfare'. True story.
 
My buddy has 11.

With 8 or 9 different baby mommas. He pays a lot in support lol
 
There are faster ways to conquer the world but to each his own
 
Is he Mormon?

I don't know how people can afford one kid nowadays let alone ten. Unless you're wealthy like Philip Rivers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,714
Messages
56,602,202
Members
175,302
Latest member
jmftutorial

Share this page

Back
Top