Met a Dude with 10 Kids

Bballfan123
Feb 16, 2020
Saw this dude pull up to the thrifts store witb a van full of kids. I was like doubl w t f?
It was a 15 passenger van.
I was like they all yours (i had my son w me so it was funny) he was like all but 1. I was like so
He said says i have 10 kids. Ten? Hurh? Do ppl still do that? They were all in suits too. It was great
Asmish bless
CHAD
Can anyone relate? Anyone here have 10 kids?
