Mess with the Bull, you get the Horns.

A traveling business man is staying at a hotel in spain for a few nights. He goes down to the hotel's restaurant and tells the waiter to surprise him. So, the waiter brings out this huge plate of spaghetti with two huge meat balls on top.







The business man loved the dish and asked what kind of meat was in the meatballs. The waiter said "senor, those are the testicles of the bull that lost in the bull fighting arena today". The business man was a little stunned realizing what he just ate, but then just shrugged his shoulders because it was tasty.







On the last night of the business trip, the business man went down to the restaurant and asked for the special again. However, this time the two meatballs were tiny. So, he called over the waiter to inquire why. The waiter said "Senor, the bull does not always lose".