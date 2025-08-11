  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Mess with the Bull, you get the Horns.

Bullfights: sometimes, the good guy wins. :)

www.dailymail.co.uk

Bullfighter is gored to death after taunting animal at packed festival

Shocking footage captured the moment a man dared a beast at a bullfighting festival in Colombia before he was fatally gored. The man managed to walk off on his own but later died.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Heads up: the video is censored but probably still NSFW.
 
A traveling business man is staying at a hotel in spain for a few nights. He goes down to the hotel's restaurant and tells the waiter to surprise him. So, the waiter brings out this huge plate of spaghetti with two huge meat balls on top.



The business man loved the dish and asked what kind of meat was in the meatballs. The waiter said "senor, those are the testicles of the bull that lost in the bull fighting arena today". The business man was a little stunned realizing what he just ate, but then just shrugged his shoulders because it was tasty.



On the last night of the business trip, the business man went down to the restaurant and asked for the special again. However, this time the two meatballs were tiny. So, he called over the waiter to inquire why. The waiter said "Senor, the bull does not always lose".
Joke aside though, I went to a bullfight in Sevilla a few years ago, and I gotta say it's pretty brutal. The bull was essentially tortured to death. I know it's tradition but it's not something I would want to see again or condone

20190928-202724.jpg
 
1754938574372.gif
 
Saw a bullfight in Barcelona in the early 2000’s and came away feeling the same. I also went to Pamplona the week before intending to run with the bulls but didn’t do it.

Lodging was booked up so I had to “sleep” outside in the rain on concrete with only my backpack and a jacket. Got up the next morning and my ankle was twisted so decided not to join the crowds of hung over American, Brit and Aussie tourists who were going to run. Was a bunch of scared bulls being corralled toward the arena to be tortured to death. Glad I saw it once but no desire to see again.
 
I like it when the bulls win. I've gotten some good IN gif material from bull fights:

Untitled-video-Made-with-Clipchamp-28-1.gif


Untitledvideo-Madewith-Clipchamp101-ezgif-com-optimize.gif
 
Oh well, don't fuck with bulls...

Though that is the point...

that the bullfighter can die...

Or no one would watch it
 
